A young Nigerian who tried to apply for a master's degree with her HND has shared her experience

She explained how useless an HND certificate is and how she converted hers to a BSc

She shared the process and also listed some important requirements for the programme

A young Nigerian lady has explained how she easily converted her HND certificate to a BSc after meeting four requirements following her NYSC programme.

She explained that she had completed her NYSC programme a year earlier and tried to apply for a master's degree. However, the universities she applied to rejected her application, telling her that the only way they could admit her into their programme was if she first obtained a PGD or enrolled for a BSc.

Lady shares how she converted her HND to BSc after failing to secure master's admission. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/tenithecreator, Getty Images/Ancika

Source: TikTok

Lady converts her HND certificate to BSc

She, however, refused to enrol and decided to do more research.

She said in the TikTok video:

"As much as you don't like to hear it, that HND certificate you have is very useless. After my NYSC in 2025, I decided it was time to apply for a master's degree."

"I made research on schools that offer my course of study and I tried to apply to every one of them, but guess what, they all gave me the same response. We don't accept HND certificates. We'll only accept it if you add a PGD to it or you'll come to our school and do a BSc."

After her inability to apply for a master's degree programme, @tenithecreator explained in the video that she eventually found an alternative that enabled her to convert her HND to a BSc, and she explained how.

Her statement:

"I had to find another alternative. I did what is called an HND to BSc top-up programme, and that means not only will I hold an HND certificate, I will also be a BSc holder."

"This does not mean your HND certificate has been nullified, but it will be as though you're being sent back to 300 level or HND One, and that means you'll do exams, tests, assignments, everything, including projects."

"One year later, I have just concluded my final exam that will make me qualify for the BSc degree."

She explained in the video that the programme that helped her convert her HND to a BSc does not mean her HND is now useless, but that she now has both HND and BSc certificates after recently completing her final exam.

Lady converts her HND to BSc, explains how she did it. Photo Source: Twitter/tenithecreator

Source: TikTok

She spoke further in the video as she shared four requirements or things a person needs to know before applying to convert their HND to a BSc.

She concluded:

"Here are some of the things you're required to have before you apply for the top-up programme."

"You must be an HND certificate holder."

"You must have completed your NYSC."

"The course you studied during your HND matters."

"It varies by the school you apply to. I went to a private school, and the programme is one year."

Reactions as lady converts HND to BSc

Dave said:

"Na to just go do direct entry after my nd2 because omo mhen."

Kelly noted:

"I’m done with HND and I googled school to go for my top-up and I’m seeing NBTE 1year without going for NYSC."

IFEOLUWA 🥰 shared:

"I thought they say no top up again??"

ENIOLA (omo Oni BEDSHEETS) explained:

"I graduated last week but na 2 years I use for leadcity…started from 300."

ghostedbetrayed stressed:

"Madam HND is way more better than bsc if you coming to Canada on PR. Do HND give more points than BSC."

Eid added:

"I used my HND to study master in the UK, because it doesn’t work for you doesn’t mean it won’t work for another."

Nani shot it shared:

"Come to Lasu we call it HND conversion, just 1 year program."

Pelly accessories said:

"Open University is better than polytechnic u will get ur Bsc straight up."

JOAN✨ noted:

"I know someone who did masters with their hand certificate is very wrong to say that HND certificate is useless."

She’s__fife❤️ said:

"Top up have been cancelled nah 😔 that is why I’m starting all over again."

NIKEBATA noted:

"Hnd isn’t wasted my friend,I just finished my mba programme with it."

Watch the video of the lady explaining how she converted her HND certificate to a BSc.

Lady with HND lands UK corporate job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady with an HND shared how she secured a corporate job in the United Kingdom just two months after relocating.

She revealed that she first worked in warehouses before attending three interviews, receiving multiple job offers, and eventually accepting a role in the UK's housing and property management sector.

Source: Legit.ng