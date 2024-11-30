Victor Osimhen is currently on an impeccable run of form following his transfer to Galatasaray in the summer

The Nigerian attacker recently extended the club's historic record with a goal against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League

The Napoli forward has made a bold promise to fans of the Istanbul powerhouse in the aftermath of his impressive display

Victor Osimhen is currently riding a wave of confidence following an impressive start to life at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker, who joined the Istanbul club late in the summer transfer window, has quickly adapted to the demands of Turkish football.

Having recently played a pivotal role in helping Galatasaray set a record-breaking start to the season, Osimhen added another goal to his tally, bringing his total to 12 goal involvements in 11 appearances for the club according to data courtesy of FotMob.

Howver, amid Osimhen's impressive run of form, the Nigerian striker recently took to the media to make a promise to fans of Galatasaray.

Osimhen makes promise to Galatasaray fans

Speaking to the media outlet Parçalı Sportz after the fixture against AZ Alkmaar, the 25-year-old shared a message about one of his personal goals for the club.

“I said I would score a goal, and I did. I promise you one more thing: I will bring the UEFA Cup to Turkey,” Osimhen declared.

Having quickly become a fan favourite at Galatasaray, Osimhen would see his cult hero status soar to new heights if he manages to deliver on this promise.

It's worth remembering that Galatasaray last won the UEFA Europa League title in the 1999/00 season, defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

These words from the Nigerian striker also subtly reaffirm his intention to stay at Galatasaray beyond the winter transfer window, despite growing interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Chelsea gets boost to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League side, Chelsea, have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Osimhen.

The West London club were in the race to sign the Nigerian forward in the summer but failed to reach an agreement on personal terms with Osimhen.

Enzo Maresca’s side are now tipped to go all out for the striker in the winter transfer market.

