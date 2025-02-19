Ademola Lookman had an impressive 80 percent penalty conversion rate before his spot-kick miss against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini's statements branded the Nigerian international as the 'worst penalty taker' he has seen

Fenerbahce star, ex-Eiba player, and Sampdoria currently make the top 6 of worst penalty-takers0 in the 21st century

Following Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini's controversial comments on Ademola Lookman being “one of the worst penalty-takers” he’s ever seen, the conversation surrounding poor penalty-takers has gained attention.

Lookman has faced criticism for a missed penalty during Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Several high-profile players have also struggled with penalties over their careers.

Below, we take a look at six players who have proven to be less than reliable from the penalty spot per Sportskeeda

6. Majeed Waris (Anorthosis Famagusta /Ghana)

Majeed Waris, the Ghanaian forward who has played for clubs like Lorient, Valenciennes, and currently Anorthosis Famagusta in the Cyprus League, is known for his dynamic style of play.

However, when it comes to penalties, Waris hasn’t been as effective. With 4 missed penalties out of 11 attempts, Waris has a disappointing success rate of just 36%.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Waris's penalty miss cost Lorient a 3-2 home defeat to Dijon in 2017.

This statistic places him among the worst penalty-takers, showing that even the most talented players can struggle under pressure from the spot.

Despite his fast-paced and agile playstyle, his lack of accuracy from the penalty spot has often let him down in crucial moments.

5. Aleksandr Kolarov (ex-Inter Milan/Serbia)

Aleksandr Kolarov, the experienced Serbian left-back known for his powerful left foot, has had his penalty struggles over the years.

Kolarov, who has played for clubs like Manchester City and AS Roma, has missed 5 out of 13 penalty attempts, giving him a miss rate of 38% per Transfermarket.

Despite his expertise in free kicks, which often leave goalkeepers with little chance, Kolarov hasn’t been as reliable when stepping up to take a penalty.

It’s a reminder that even the most powerful of players can falter when it matters most from the spot.

4. Adem Ljajic (Novi Pazar /Serbia)

Adem Ljajić, another Serbian player, has faced similar issues with penalties.

Having played for clubs like AS Roma, Torino, and Fenerbahçe, Ljajić has missed 6 out of 16 penalty attempts, which gives him a miss rate of 38%.

Despite his skill and creativity on the ball, the Serbian playmaker has found penalties to be a challenge, with his attempts often lacking the accuracy or confidence needed to find the back of the net per Fiorentina.

For a player with such technical talent, it’s surprising to see these struggles in such a crucial aspect of the game.

3. M’Biaye Nian (Sampdoria/Senegal)

Senegalese forward M’Biaye Nian, who has played for clubs like Sampdoria and Bologna in Serie A, is another player whose penalty-taking abilities have been called into question.

Nian has missed 6 out of 15 penalties, which gives him a miss rate of 40%.

According to EconomicsTimes, M’Biaye Nian missed a spot kick for AC Milan against Roma in their 2016 1-0 defeat.

While he has proven to be a consistent goal scorer during his career, his inability to convert penalties at a reliable rate has been a significant flaw.

This places him among the ranks of players who’ve failed to find consistency from the spot, despite their overall talent.

2. Fernando Llorente (Eibar /Spain)

Fernando Llorente, the towering Spanish striker who has played for clubs like Juventus, Swansea, and Tottenham Hotspur, is another player who has struggled from the penalty spot.

Llorente has missed 7 out of 17 penalty attempts, which amounts to a 41% miss rate.

Despite his success in the air and his clinical finishing skills, Llorente hasn’t been as reliable from the spot.

His struggles with penalties have overshadowed his otherwise solid goal-scoring record.

As a player who’s made a career out of scoring goals in different leagues, Llorente’s issues from the spot remain a surprising and notable part of his career.

1. Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahce /Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Topping the list of the worst penalty-takers is Edin Dzeko, the Bosnian striker who has played for top European clubs like Manchester City and Roma.

Despite his remarkable career and prolific goal-scoring record, Džeko has missed 9 out of 20 penalty attempts, giving him a miss rate of 45%.

According to Haberler, Edin Džeko misses a last-minute penalty as Fenerbahce beats Hatayspor 2-1 in January.

For a player of his calibre, these numbers are disappointing, especially considering his experience and finishing ability in other areas of the pitch.

Dzeko's struggles from the penalty spot highlight that even elite players are not immune to faltering under the pressure of a spot-kick.

Lookman unfazed by penalty miss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has achieved a new milestone in the Champions League.

The current African Player of the Year has made history as the first Nigerian to score in four consecutive Champions League matches.

Lookman is motivated to make a significant impact for the Super Eagles as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers approach.

