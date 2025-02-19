Ademola Lookman missed a decisive penalty for Atalanta against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini publicly stated the Super Eagles star as one of the worst takers he's ever seen

His last penalty miss was for Fulham in 2020, and manager Scott Parker reacted differently to how Gasperini did

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has divided opinions among football fans over his public criticism of Ademola Lookman after he missed a penalty against Club Brugge.

Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after losing their knockout playoff 5-2 on aggregate against Belgian opposition Club Brugge, following a 3-1 home loss, having lost the first leg 2-1.

Tosin Adarabioyo consoles Ademola Lookman after he missed a penalty for Fulham in 2020. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

The Bergamo-based club were down 3-0 at halftime when Lookman came off the bench and scored within 36 seconds to lift Atalanta’s spirit, but his downfall came minutes later when he missed a penalty.

Gasperini did not hold back his words during his post-match conference, labelling the Super Eagles forward one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen.

“Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman, in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring, decided to take the ball, and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”

It was not the first time the reigning African Footballer of the Year had missed a decisive spot-kick. He missed for Fulham against West Ham in 2020.

What Parker said about Lookman

The miss came after the 90th minute and could have earned Fulham a draw, but his failed Panenka attempt denied them a point. Manager Scott Parker admitted he was angry while speaking about it.

“I'm disappointed and angry, you can't take penalties like that, and he knows that. He's a young player, and he's learning,” Parker told BBC Sports.

“The boy has made a mistake. Ade is the first to understand that. When you're young and you're learning, you have to learn quickly. He is disappointed, and rightly so. This is part and parcel of football, of growing as players and as a team. We'll get around him now.”

“He'll need to dust himself down. When you're young, you make mistakes,” he concluded.

Fulham were relegated that season, and Lookman's loan was terminated. However, Parker spoke differently of a player who, at that time, had achieved nothing.

In contrast, Gasperini berated a player who won him his only trophy as a manager and the club's first in 61 years.

Ademola Lookman's penalty record

Legit.ng analysed Ademola Lookman's penalty record after Gasperini attacked the Super Eagles star and labelled him as one of the worst penalty takers he's ever seen.

Lookman, before yesterday's miss, had only missed once in his career, while he has scored all four he has taken for Atalanta, including against Como this season.

