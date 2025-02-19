Ademola Lookman has faced strong criticism from Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini following their exit from the Champions League

The Nigerian international, who was on the scoresheet against Club Brugge, was criticised for missing a penalty in the encounter

Gasperini's comments have left the football world fuming, with many urging Lookman to learn from the Victor Osimhen vs Napoli saga

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini singled out Ademola Lookman for blame after the team's exit from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Having lost the first leg 2-1, the La Dea were desperate to produce a comeback in their home, but they were beaten 3-1.

At half time it was 3-0 to the away team, with Chemsdine Talbi netting a brace, while Ferran Jutgla was also on the scoresheet.

Ademola Lookman, who has just regained full fitness was introduced at the start of the second half.

The reigning African Player of the Year pulled one back within seconds of the restart, making a comeback possible.

However, in the 60th minute, Lookman saw his penalty kick saved by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, as the Serie A side were knocked out with a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

After the game, Gasperini fumed over the missed spot-kick, branding the Super Eagles star as one of the worst penalty kicktakers.

The manager spoke at the post-match presser:

"Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen.

"He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all."

How Napoli treated Victor Osimhen

Gasperini's comments have left football fans fuming, with many calling on Ademola Lookman to seek a transfer elsewhere, as they cited Victor Osimhen's case with Napoli.

Barely two seasons after leading the Partenopei to the Serie A title, Osimhen's relationship with the Napoli hierarchy collapsed, ESPN reports.

The Nigerian international was not included in the club's official 23-man Serie A squad for this season 2024/2025 season.

He signed a contract extension with the club in December 2023, keeping him at the club until 2026 with a reported release clause of €130 million.

In January, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis disclosed that the 26-year-old would leave at the end of the season.

Several clubs threw in bids to sign the striker with Chelsea and Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli closing in.

Negotiations went on until the deadline day and while the English club could not meet the player's wage demands, Napoli did not accept Al Ahli's offer.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte said the failure to find an exit for Osimhen was the one blemish on Napoli's transfer window.

The then-African Player of the Year later agreed to a season-long loan deal at Turkish club Galatasaray.

Lke Atalanta like Napoli?

Only last season, Ademola Lookman ensured that Atalanta won the Europa League title for the first time in their history.

The playmaker netted a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over German side Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

He has already notched in 15 goals in 28 matches for Atalanta in all competitions this season.

The playmaker sustained a knee injury that ruled him out for a month, before his return against Club Brugge in their second-leg Champions League fixture.

Gasperini's comments have sparked anger among football fans, with many urging Lookman to move elsewhere.

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 wrote on X:

"Gasperini backed Retegui when he missed a penalty but went gaga on Ademola Lookman for missing a penalty.

"This reminded of how Victor Osimhen was later treated at Napoli after everything he did for them.

"This is shameful."

