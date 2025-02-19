Ademola Lookman says Gian Piero Gasperini's 'worst penalty taker' remarks have not only hurt him, but he feels disrespected

The Nigerian international forward was singled out for Atalanta's exit from the UEFA Champions League

Despite being on the scoresheet, the head coach blamed the Super Eagles star for missing a penalty in the course of the game

Ademola Lookman has released a statement hours after Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini singled him out for their Champions League exit.

The Nigerian international, who was returning from an injury, was on the score sheet in their 3-1 second-leg loss to Club Brugge as the Italian outfit crashed out after a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Brugge had taken a 3-0 first-half lead before Lookman came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

It took the Nigerian barely seconds after the restart to give his side a lifeline when he found the back of the net, setting up the possibility of a comeback.

However, the forward failed to convert a spot kick in the 60th minute, with the visitors ensuring there were no further goals.

After the game, Gasperini blasted the Supper Eagles star as the 'worst penalty taker' he had ever seen. Speaking at the post-match conference, the tactician said via Euro Sport:

“Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty-takers I’ve ever seen. He wanted to take the penalty after scoring a goal. He took the ball despite Retegui and De Keteleare being available to take it… I didn’t like what Lookman did."

The remarks have left the football world fuming, with Lookman releasing an official statement over the incident.

What Ademola Lookman said in response to Gasperini's comments

1. Disappointment over having to respond

Lookman expressed sadness about having to release a statement, especially given the success and unity he has shared with the team and the city of Bergamo.

“It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement – most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city.”

2. Feeling disrespected

The 27-year-old believes being singled out unfairly is both hurtful and disrespectful, considering the dedication and hard work he puts in daily for the club and its fans.

"Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.”

3. Enduring unspoken challenges

Lookman reveals that he has faced many difficult moments at Atalanta but has remained silent, prioritizing the team’s well-being over personal struggles.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because, in my opinion, the team must always be protected and must come first.”

4. Clarification on the penalty incident

He explains that the designated penalty taker instructed him to take the spot-kick, and he stepped up at the moment to support the team.

“During the match, the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team, I took responsibility in the moment to do so.”

5. Shared pain with fans

Lookman acknowledges the team’s disappointment alongside the fans after the match, emphasizing their collective frustration over the result.

“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night's result.”

6. Turning pain into strength

He concludes on a resilient note, stating that life is about overcoming challenges and that he will continue to turn setbacks into motivation.

“Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power, which I’ll continue to do.”

Ademola Lookman told to consider Atalanta exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman has been told to consider his transfer away from Italian club Atalanta.

This comes following Gasperini's worst penalty-taker remarks about the Nigerian international.

Nigeran journalist Tobi Adepoju criticised the manager, insisting the player has been disrespected.

