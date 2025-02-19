Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini slammed Ademola Lookman as "one of the worst penalty takers" in the world

The criticism came after the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year missed a crucial penalty for Atalanta versus Club Brugge

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacted with a one-word tweet: "Liberty," criticising Gasperini’s harsh remarks

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s harsh criticism of Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian forward, who had been sidelined with a knee injury, made an instant impact after coming off the bench in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge, scoring just 34 seconds into the second half.

However, Lookman’s moment of brilliance was overshadowed by a missed penalty in the 61st minute which turned him into the villain in the eyes of Gasperini, talkSPORT reports.

With Atalanta trailing on aggregate, the 27-year-old stepped up to take a crucial spot-kick, only for Club Brugge’s veteran goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to deny him.

Gasperini slams Lookman for penalty miss

After the match, Gasperini launched a brutal verbal attack on Lookman, calling him "one of the worst penalty-takers I’ve ever seen."

The Italian coach claimed Lookman was not supposed to take the penalty, despite successfully converting four previous spot-kicks for the club since his arrival in 2022.

Rio Ferdinand’s one-word reaction

Gasperini’s comments did not sit well with many football fans, analysts, and former players, with Rio Ferdinand among those who quickly reacted.

The Manchester United legend took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure, responding to football journalist Fabrizio Romano’s post on the incident with a single word: “Liberty.”

Ferdinand’s reaction suggested he found Gasperini’s comments unfair and disrespectful, as the coach publicly humiliated one of his key players after an already disappointing exit from the Champions League.

Backlash against Gasperini’s comments

The backlash against Gasperini continued to grow, with journalists and fans criticising his decision to single out Lookman.

Many believe that while the missed penalty was costly, it should not have led to such harsh public condemnation, especially given Lookman’s significant contributions to Atalanta’s campaign.

Additionally, Lookman’s record as a penalty taker had been solid before this miss, raising questions about whether Gasperini’s frustration was justified or if he was simply looking for a scapegoat.

Despite the criticism, Lookman remains one of Atalanta’s most crucial players, and the Nigerian forward will be looking to move past this moment and continue his strong form for the remainder of the season.

A look at Ademola Lookman’s penalty record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gasperini's comments are being attacked on social media for being harsh, but what do Lookman's numbers from the spot say and are the manager's claims true?

Lookman has taken six penalties in his professional career, including the one he missed against Club Brugge last night.

He has scored four, all of which came for the UEFA Europa League holders, three in the 2022/23 season and one in the 3-2 loss to Como this season.

