Ademola Lookman has been advised to consider leaving Atalanta following controversial statements from the club’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini.

The comments came after Lookman’s return from injury, where he was involved in a penalty miss that cost Atalanta in the Champions League.

Nigeran journalist Tobi Adepoju criticised Gasperini's remarks, calling them uncalled for and disrespectful to the player who has contributed significantly to the team’s success.

He believes that Lookman deserves better treatment from his manager, especially after coming back strong from injury.

Gasperini fumes at Lookman

The Atalanta manager labelled the Nigerian winger as “one of the worst penalty-takers” he has ever seen following his miss from in their home 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday per ESPN.

Gasperini's remarks implied that Lookman should not have taken the penalty, despite his generally solid record in converting spot kicks.

According to X user @YinkaTinuade the coach’s comments as disrespectful, pointing out that Atalanta’s performance over the last two legs of the Champions League had been poor.

“It's the disrespect for me. Coming back from injury & getting a goal within a minute of coming on, of course his confidence will be buoyed to take the penalty kick.

Another X user, @drteepie, defended the coach's statement but acknowledged that while Lookman is still the best player, he is a poor penalty-taker.

Lookman advised to consider Atalanta exit

Adepoju did not hold back in his response to Gasperini’s criticism of Lookman.

He described the coach’s statement as “terrible and ridiculous” and labelled it as disrespectful and rude per EuroSports.

According to football administrators, throwing your best player under the bus in front of the media is simply not acceptable, especially when that player has shown great dedication to the club.

The Ikorodu FC director emphasised that there are better, more professional ways to communicate with the press, and the comments made about Lookman were not only unprofessional but also unnecessary.

He further suggested that Gasperini’s actions were a failure of emotional management, particularly given that Lookman had just returned from injury and had contributed positively to the team’s performance.

Blame the team not Lookman

While the penalty miss may have been a turning point in the match, Adepoju argues that Atalanta’s poor first-half performance across both legs played a far greater role in the team’s elimination.

According to Barrons, Club Brugge of Belgium secured a stunning 3-1 victory over Atalanta in Italy on Tuesday, advancing to the Champions League last 16 with a 5-2 aggregate win.

"This is a terrible statement from the manager on Lookman. There’s more to this and Lookman should get ready to fly out in the summer. It could get worse for him with the coach henceforth. You can't pin the Champions League failure on Lookman."

He noted that other players, including designated penalty takers, have missed their fair share of spot kicks in crucial moments.

Super Eagles await Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman is one of the six key players Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle must call up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The return of the CAF Player of the Year will significantly enhance Nigeria’s chances of securing all six points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a match against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

