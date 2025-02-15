Eric Chelle is set to release his first squad as coach of the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles face two must-win games in March against Group C leaders Rwanda and bottom country Zimbabwe

Nigeria are fifth in Group C after failing to win any of their first four matches in the World Cup qualifiers

As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, head coach Eric Chelle faces a tough challenge.

With only three points from four matches in Group C, Nigeria trails behind Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin, each with seven points.

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles have managed three draws and one defeat and are fifth in the group, with only one point above bottom-placed Zimbabwe.

Chelle must carefully select his squad to maximize their chances of securing vital victories against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Stability at the back

Stanley Nwabali (Goalkeeper)

Nwabali has been a standout performer in goal for Nigeria, displaying exceptional reflexes and shot-stopping abilities.

His consistency at the club level makes him a reliable choice for the national team, providing a solid foundation at the back.

Ola Aina (Right-Back)

Aina has been a vital part of the Super Eagles defence, known for his versatility and attacking contributions from the right-back position.

His pace and crossing ability offer width and depth to the team's offensive play, making him an essential player for Chelle’s tactical setup.

William Troost-Ekong (Centre-Back)

Troost-Ekong’s wealth of experience and tactical awareness make him a vital presence in the heart of the Super Eagles defence.

His leadership and strong aerial ability provide much-needed stability.

Midfield and Attack: The key to goals

Alex Iwobi (Attacking Midfielder)

Iwobi has been a creative force for the Super Eagles in midfield.

His dribbling skills, vision, and ability to pick out key passes will be essential in breaking down opposition defences and his role as a playmaker will be crucial in orchestrating Nigeria’s attacking movements.

Victor Osimhen (Striker)

Osimhen has been in scintillating form in front of goal, with his pace, strength, and clinical finishing making him one of the most dangerous strikers in African football.

His goal-scoring ability will be crucial in Nigeria’s quest for World Cup qualification. If fully fit, Osimhen can be the game-changer Nigeria needs.

Ademola Lookman (Winger)

Lookman’s presence on the wing provides width and attacking options for Nigeria, making him an important asset in breaking down tight defences.

The reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year can cut inside and shoot or deliver precise crosses will be vital in Nigeria’s offensive tactics.

Chelle must win all remaining qualifiers

Samuel Omaenikun, a UK-based Nigerian journalist, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng stated the importance of Nigeria securing maximum points in their upcoming qualifiers under Eric Chelle.

"The Super Eagles cannot afford any more slip-ups if they truly want to qualify for the World Cup.

“Every game from now on is a final, and Chelle must ensure the Super Eagles understand that.

“The upcoming fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe are must-win games, and anything less than six points will be a disaster for Nigeria's World Cup hopes." Samuel noted.

