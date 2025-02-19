Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini sent the football world into chaos after publicly slamming Ademola Lookman

Gasperini called Lookman the worst penalty taker he has ever seen after missing a decisive spot-kick against Club Brugge

Gasperini's statements are far from the truth, as the reigning African Footballer of the Year’s penalty records say otherwise

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini courted controversy after publicly calling out Ademola Lookman for his penalty miss against Club Brugge.

Atalanta were 3-0 down at home and 5-1 down on aggregate against the Belgian side when the Super Eagles star was substituted to try and save the game.

Ademola Lookman reacts after missing a penalty for Atalanta against Club Brugge. Photo by Isabella Bonotto/AFP.

Lookman scored immediately he came on and had his team dreaming of turning the tie around. He scored another goal, which was disallowed.

His heroism made him a villain when he missed a penalty, which could have made it 3-2 and further boosted the Italian’s side chances of turning it around and progressing.

Gasperini criticises Ademola Lookman

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini was displeased at the missed penalty and did not hold back his words during the post-match conference, laying into the forward.

“Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty-takers I’ve ever seen. He wanted to take the penalty after scoring a goal, he took the ball despite Retegui and De Keteleare available to take it… I didn’t like what Lookman did,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano.

The comment did not pass well with many football fans, including Nigerians, who expressed their displeasure on social media after their compatriot was vilified.

Ademola Lookman's penalty record

Gasperini's comments are being attacked on social media for being harsh, but what do Lookman's numbers from the spot say and are the manager's claims true?

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman has taken six penalties in his professional career, including the one he missed against Club Brugge last night.

He has scored four, all of which came for the UEFA Europa League holders, three in the 2022/23 season and one in the 3-2 loss to Como this season.

Until last night, his only penalty miss was in 2020 for Fulham against West Ham, boasting an 80% conversion rate from the spot before the miss against Brugge.

He acknowledged the failed Panenka attempt during his acceptance speech after winning the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award.

“Just over four years ago, I failed in front of the world. Fast forward four years, and I’m the best player in Africa,” he said.

“To the young children and people watching this, don’t let your failures weigh you down that they break your wings. Turn your pain into your power and continue to fly.”

Lookman sets UCL record

Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman set a UCL record despite missing a crucial penalty for Atalanta during their 3-1 home loss to Club Brugge.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year became the first Nigerian star to score in four consecutive Champions League games with his goal in 36 seconds.

