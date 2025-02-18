Fernando Muslera explained that his decision to wear the mask was not just a playful celebration, but a meaningful gesture

The goalkeeper praised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his two goals that secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory

The Uruguayan shot-stopper highlighted the strong camaraderie among the players, who continue to work together in pursuit of the club’s glory

Fernando Muslera paid an emotional tribute to the Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen after the team’s intense 2-1 victory against Rizespor.

In a touching gesture, Muslera wore Osimhen’s signature mask during the post-match celebrations.

This act underscored the strong camaraderie and mutual respect between the Galatasaray players and their fans.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has received praise from fans and players for gifting Galatasaray goalkeeper his signature mask. Photo by Ben Gal.

More than a celebration

The Uruguayan goalkeeper has received applause from his teammate, Victor Osimhen following the signature celebration.

Osimhen eulogised the goalkeeper for playing a vital role in the victory. The forward said via Galatasaray:

“I had given my mask to celebrate with the fans at that time.

“I came back and saw that he had already put it on. He is a great person beyond being a captain.

“He is a very important person for us. He had a very important role in this victory. I will rest my voice for a while and it will get better soon. My voice will come back to itself.”

Muslera’s decision to wear the mask was more than just a playful celebration; it served as a heartfelt tribute to Osimhen’s contributions both on and off the pitch.

Osimhen praised for Galatasaray victory

The match against Rizespor saw a brilliant display of skill from Victor Osimhen, who made an impactful return to the squad after missing Galatasaray’s Europa League playoff defeat to AZ Alkmaar.

According to Turkiyetoday, Osimhen scored both goals, leading his side to a crucial 2-1 win that extended their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig standings.

His performance was nothing short of outstanding, earning him the man-of-the-match award and further solidifying his importance to the club. Muslera said via Turkiyetoday:

“He puts in a lot of effort and fights every minute. He never gives up. We are all grateful to play with a player like him.

“We knew we would achieve something as a result of supporting him. Today, he scored the goals that brought us victory. The second half allowed us to find ourselves even better and to score very effectively from a dead ball.”

Galatasaray’s powerful title chase

With this victory, Galatasaray strengthened their position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, pulling six points clear of their rivals, Fenerbahce.

The win came at a crucial time as the team prepares for a high-stakes clash against José Mourinho’s Fenerbahce next Monday.

The win over Rizespor, bolstered by Osimhen’s brace, was seen as a critical step in their pursuit of the league title.

Osimhen, a motivator

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen promised to make an impact upon his return from injury.

Galatasaray had suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat in their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff first leg away to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Osimhen’s return has significantly boosted the morale of his teammates, providing a much-needed lift ahead of their upcoming matches.

