Victor Osimhen once again showed his importance to the Galatasaray team after delivering a match-winning performance in the 2-1 victory over Rizespor.

The 26-year-old forward scored twice, securing three crucial points for Okan Buruk’s team and extending their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to six points.

Osimhen opened the scoring just two minutes into the second half, leaping above defenders to head in a precise cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 47th minute.

Rizespor levelled the score in the 54th minute through Abdullahi Sowe, but Osimhen had the final say in the 86th minute.

The Super Eagles striker capitalised on a defensive error and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to seal the win for Galatasaray.

Osimhen sets unique record after netting brace

Osimhen has established himself as one of the most influential players in the Turkish Super Lig this season as his latest brace not only helped Galatasaray secure a vital victory but also set a remarkable record.

According to Opta, the Nigerian striker has now earned 16 points for his club with the 14 goals he has scored so far, making him the player who has contributed the most points to his team in the league.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and has established himself as the club’s leading goalscorer this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old forward has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and is on course to lead the Turkish giants to their second consecutive league title.

Whether through his aerial dominance, quick movement, or clinical finishing, Osimhen has proven to be Galatasaray’s most reliable attacking asset.

Galatasaray's title ambitions receive massive boost

Galatasaray now holds a six-point lead over Fenerbahce, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter in the Istanbul derby.

Okan Buruk’s men remain undefeated in the league so far, having secured 63 points from 23 matches, with an impressive record of 20 wins and just three draws.

The upcoming clash against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will be a defining moment in the title race.

With Osimhen in top form, Galatasaray will be confident in their ability to maintain their lead and continue their charge towards the Turkish Super Lig title.

