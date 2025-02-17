Victor Osimhen has opened the lead for Galatasaray in their away league match against Rizespor

Galatasaray played a goalless draw against Rizespor in the first half but came alive in the second half

The Super Eagles star attempted twice before powering a header past the opponent’s goalkeeper

Victor Osimhen has opened the scoring for Galatasaray away against Rizespor, even though it did not take long before the away team pegged the champions back.

The Turkish champions travelled to Rizespor on matchday 23 of the Turkish Super League, and the match did not come alive until the second half.

Both sides played a cagey first half, which ended in a goalless draw in the first 45 minutes, as the champions aim to restore their six-point advantage over Fenerbahce.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray

The Super Eagles striker broke the deadlock in the 47 minute after connecting with a cross into the box, having initially missed the first attempt from Gabriel Sara.

The visitors were not ahead for long after Ali Sowe drew the home team levelled seven minutes later.

The loan striker responded with another brilliant header in the 86th minute to seal the win for the champions and retain their six-point lead over Fenerbahce.

As noted by Galatasaray’s official report, the opponents were slowing down the pace of the game and trying to play for a draw but were caught off by the relentless Galatasaray attackers.

It is a return to winning ways for the Lions after their embarrassing 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs during the week.

The victory is also a morale booster ahead of the crucial second leg against the Dutch opposition scheduled for the Rams Park in Istanbul on Thursday.

Gala must win by a minimum of three goals margin to progress to the next round, otherwise, they will be eliminated.

According to Opta Can, the result helped Galatasaray, which are still unbeaten in the league, to 20 wins in 23 games, the first team in the league to achieve the feat.

Osimhen's future takes new twist

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's future took a new twist after two top European clubs proposed a verbal offer to the Nigerian forward ahead of the summer.

The Super Eagles forward is also reportedly set to sign for a new agency, which has demoralised Galatasaray, who believe their chances of signing him have reduced.

