Christantus Uche has increased his goal tally to three for the 2024/25 La Liga Season with a key strike in Getafe's 2-1 victory

The 21-year-old player has been impressive since joining Getafe from Primera Federacion side AD Ceuta in 2024

The young midfielder has continued to show why he is needed in Eric Chelle’s side ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christantus Uche scored the opening goal for Getafe in their 2-1 away victory over Girona in La Liga on Friday night.

The versatile midfielder capitalised on Girona's defensive mistake to give his team the lead just three minutes into the match.

Uche, who has played in various roles this season, began the match as a forward, partnering with Jiménez Juanmi.

The win pushed Getafe up to 11th place in the standings, with 30 points from 24 matches.

Uche nets third goal for Getafe

The midfielder scored his third goal of the 2024/25 La Liga season before being substituted for Bertug Yildirim in the 90th minute of the game against Girona.

According to The West Australian, Uche made no mistake in converting his chances after Ladislav Krejci's sloppy defense.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said the league is a long-distance race and the team has to work hard. He said via triballfootball:

"I don’t think about that possibility, I’m happy, content, you know me. My commitment has always been maximum since the first day I arrived. I don’t think beyond today.

"Football is so changing and I have lived so many experiences that it is a long-distance race, you have to work hard. We know that this year we have to have a greater commitment.

“I don’t know what (president) Ángel Torres said, he’s my president. I don’t think about it. Coaches will be at a club for as long as we have to be. I’m not worried about the future either, I’m a person who lives in the present. We’re living in a difficult time because the demands are maximum.”

No stopping Uche

Christantus Uche is currently in the best form of his career at Getafe, having netted three goals in 23 appearances this season.

Before joining Getafe, the Owerri-born midfielder encountered difficulties at Moralo B, where he made only six appearances and scored once.

The 21-year-old then moved to AD Ceuta but struggled to make a significant impact, despite playing in 34 matches.

Since his arrival at Getafe, Uche, a Super Eagles prospect, quickly made his mark, scoring on his debut against Athletic Bilbao in February 2024.

According to X user @Odumegwu_ he cannot wait to see Christantus Uche feature for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Uche for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Christantus Uche is one of the several players linked to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Getafe midfielder has taken a closer to a Super Eagles call-up with a standout performance in his team's 2-1 win over Girona.

His consistent performances, including two assists, have prompted discussions about a potential call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria's critical 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

