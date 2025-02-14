Nigeria take on the Amavubi of Rwanda and then Zimbabwe as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers return in March

A former Nigerian international Godwin Okpara has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles can pick up the ticket

The former PSG star believes Eric Chelle can step up the challenge of changing the fortunes of the Super Eagles

Godwin Okpara remains optimistic that Nigeria can earn a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite a difficult beginning to the qualifiers, the former defender has faith that the talent and skill of the Nigerian players will see them through to qualification.

Although the Super Eagles are currently in fifth position in Group C, with only three points from four games, Okpara firmly believes they can recover and turn their campaign around.

Nigeria's Godwin Okpara in action against Australia at the Sydney 2000 Olympics. Photo by: Tony Marshall.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria condemned to beat Rwanda in Kigali

Okpara stressed that the upcoming two matches are crucial "must-win" encounters for the Super Eagles, as they will determine Nigeria's future at the World Cup.

The former Eendracht Aalst player further emphasised that Nigeria cannot afford to miss out on qualifying for the prestigious tournament once again.

Super Eagles will face off against group leaders Rwanda and the bottom-ranked Zimbabwe in consecutive fixtures per CAFOnline.

With only a few games left in the qualifiers, Nigeria must win these encounters to keep their hopes alive.

FIFA confirmed that the clash with Rwanda will take place at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21, 2025.

The team will play Zimbabwe four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Okpara’s Confidence in Nigerian Talent

Despite Nigeria's slow start in the qualifiers, Okpara remains optimistic the players can turn the tides.

The former Standard Liege player emphasized that, on an individual level, Nigerian players are superior to those in their World Cup group. He said via Brila Media:

"1v1 Nigeria has better players than the teams in our World Cup group, and I’m confident we will qualify for the tournament next year".

New Coach Chelle’s Debut Challenge

Okpara mentioned that March will mark Eric Chelle's official debut as the head coach of the Super Eagles, signalling the start of a new chapter for the team.

He highlighted Chelle's successful coaching track record with the Mali national team.

T expressed confidence that the experienced coach will look to carry on his winning momentum by leading Nigeria to crucial victories in these defining World Cup qualifiers.

Chelle seeks guidance from ex-internationals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has sought inspiration from Nigerian legends ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Malian tactician believes that former CAF player of the year Kanu Nwankwo and former Austin Jay-Jay Okocha can share their wealth of experience with the players.

Chelle has been tasked to secure Nigeria's qualification to the global showpiece.

Source: Legit.ng