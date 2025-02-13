Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger was surprised by Al Nassr’s choice of Jhon Duran over Victor Boniface

Colombia’s Duran’s move from Aston Villa to the Saudi Pro League was one of the surprising moves of the winter

Nigeria’s Victor Boniface was Al Nassr’s first choice before the Saudi club backed out of the deal last minute

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has weighed in on Al Nassr’s decision to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead of Nigeria’s Victor Boniface.

The Saudi Pro League club had been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Boniface but ultimately opted for the 21-year-old Colombian forward.

Victor Boniface was a top target for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr but the club abandoned the deal in the last minute for Jhon Duran. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Duran, who had an impressive start to the season in the Premier League, was reportedly attracting interest from top European clubs, including Barcelona, West Ham, and Arsenal.

However, Al Nassr swooped in to secure his signature, a move that Wenger found surprising given the timing and circumstances.

Duran’s contract details with Al Nassr

Duran joined Al Nassr from Aston Villa in a high-profile transfer during the January 2024 window.

The Colombian forward signed a long-term contract reportedly worth around €77m, GOAL reports.

The financial terms of Duran’s deal highlight the vast wealth on offer in Saudi football as the striker will earn an annual salary of £16.7 million($21m) at Al-Nassr.

Breaking it down further, this equates to approximately £46,000 per day, £1,900 per hour.

Wenger reacts to Boniface’s snub for Duran

Wenger has praised Al Nassr’s ambitions, emphasising the growing appeal of the Saudi Pro League which has made it an attractive destination for emerging talents like Duran.

The former Arsenal manager was surprised with the acquisition of Duran despite the club already in talks to sign Victor Boniface

"Duran is a young player. He played at Aston Villa, where he was adored and loved.

"It was a surprise that during the season, from the Premier League, he moved to the Saudi Pro League," Wenger noted.

Boniface had been a prime target for Al Nassr, given his exceptional performances for Bayer Leverkusen. The Nigerian forward has been a standout player in the Bundesliga but his omission in favour of Duran has raised eyebrows among football analysts and fans alike.

Premier League club sends scouts to watch Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea is keeping a close tab on Nigerian forward Victor Boniface.

The Premier League side has had the Nigerian forward on their radar for several weeks and has sent scouts to monitor the progress and performance of the 23-year-old.

Since the takeover by Todd Boehly and his consortium in May 2022, Chelsea has seemingly shifted its transfer policy toward acquiring young talent—making Boniface a perfect fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng