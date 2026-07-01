DR Congo’s superfan Lumumba Vea will miss their historic World Cup Round of 32 clash against England

Michel Kuka Mboladinga became known for his unique support style and tribute to Patrice Lumumba during the 2025 AFCON

The Leopards are preparing for their first-ever World Cup knockout match after impressive group-stage results, finishing in third place

The Democratic Republic of the Congo will face England in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup later today.

However, the Central African nation will be without one of its most passionate supporters for the crucial encounter.

The Leopards take on Thomas Tuchel's England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after finishing third in Group K with four points.

Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, also known as Lumumba Vea, at the stands during the World Cup 2026 match between Colombia and DR Congo at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo have impressed throughout the tournament, earning a valuable draw against Portugal before defeating Uzbekistan to secure a historic place in the knockout rounds, per FIFA.

The qualification marked the Leopards' first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage since making their tournament debut.

Why DR Congo's superfan will miss England Match

Michel Kuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumba Vea, has become a familiar face among DR Congo supporters, attending the team's matches in Mexico during the group stage of the tournament.

According to The Mirror, Mboladinga was denied entry into the United States because of visa-related issues.

The report also claimed that travel restrictions linked to the Ebola outbreak in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo may have contributed to his inability to enter the US, although no official confirmation has been provided.

The US State Department has not commented on Mboladinga's case, citing privacy laws that prevent it from discussing individual visa matters.

Despite being unable to attend the match in Atlanta, the devoted supporter sent a message of encouragement to the Leopards through his Instagram account, urging the players to continue making history at the World Cup. He wrote:

“Good luck to our national team. History is being made again. May God bless the DRC.”

How Mboladinga broke into prominence

Michel Kuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumba Vea, rose to prominence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

He became one of the tournament's most recognisable supporters through his unwavering backing of the DR Congo, attracting widespread attention for standing throughout matches in support of the Leopards.

His famous pose is a tribute to Patrice Emery Lumumba, DR Congo's first prime minister, who was assassinated just seven months after taking office in 1961.

Michel Kuka Mboladinga will miss the Round of 32 match against England at the World Cup. Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

Mboladinga is said to bear a striking resemblance to Lumumba, who remains one of the country's most revered historical figures more than six decades after his death.

Mboladinga travelled to support the Leopards at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was present for DR Congo's group-stage match against Colombia. However, he missed the team's opening fixture against Portugal and their clash with Uzbekistan.

Mysterious cat predicts England vs DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos has shared its predicted outcome for the Round of 32 clash between England and DR Congo.

The mysterious cat backs England to prevail over the African side and progress to the next stage, though it did not specify whether in regulation or extra time.

Source: Legit.ng