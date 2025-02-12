Xabi Alonso is confident that the failed transfer of Victor Boniface will not negatively affect the Nigerian striker's morale within the squad

The Spanish coach expressed his happiness at keeping Boniface, noting that the forward has plenty of quality

The former Real Madrid player says Boniface and Patrik Schick could play together more often, providing flexibility in the attacking setup

Xabi Alonso remains confident that Victor Boniface will continue to fight for his place in the team, despite nearly moving to Saudi Premier League giants Al Nassr in January.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second place in the 2024/25 Bundesliga, with 21 matches played, 13 wins, 7 draws, and just 1 loss.

Boniface, who recently recovered from a thigh injury, has scored 7 goals, provided 1 assist in 12 matches, and has been booked twice this season.

Victor Boniface in action for Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso Boosts Boniface's Morale

Head coach Alonso reassured that the forward is happy at Bayer Leverkusen and remains focused on fighting for his place in the team.

According to Bundesliga, Alonso has expressed confidence in Boniface's ability to compete for a starting spot.

Before his injury in November, the Nigerian international made a strong start to the season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in his first 10 Bundesliga matches.

Boniface possesses plenty of quality

Alonso expressed satisfaction with retaining the Super Eagles striker, praising his significant quality.

The club was content with the outcome, as they had no intention of selling him initially.

According to Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen would have agreed to an exit for a fee of around €50m or more.

Ultimately, Leverkusen is a selling club, and this deal would have been beneficial for both sides, per dailybriefing.

Boniface to partner with Patrik Schick?

Alonso has backed Boniface to compete for a spot in the starting lineup, where he faces tough competition from the in-form centre-forward Patrik Schick, who has scored 14 goals during Boniface’s absence.

Boniface move to Al-Nassr stalled

Legit.ng earlier reported that the move to Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a fee for the transfer of Victor Boniface.

The Super Eagles striker was close to completing a switch to the Saudi Pro League, but the deal fell through at the last minute, with Al Nassr choosing Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

Bayer Leverkusen had agreed to sell Boniface to Al Nassr for a transfer fee between €60-70 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng