Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal at 40, taking his goal tally to 24 in all competitions this season

The Portuguese striker was too strong for Al-Fayha defenders in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win on Friday evening

New signing John Duran stole the show at the King Saud University Stadium as he grabbed a brace on his Saudi Pro League debut

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who clocked 40 on Wednesday, February 5, scored a sensational goal in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Fayha.

It was an entertaining fixture at the King Saud University Stadium on Friday evening, with the home team humiliating their visitors.

New signing Jhon Duran made a strong statement on his Saudi Pro League debut as the striker grabbed a brace in the fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Fayha. Photo: Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Al-Nassr 3-0 Al-Fayha

The Colombian took advantage of sloppy defending by the opposition backline and opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

His second goal came in the second half after Senegalese international Sadio Mane curled the ball across the face of the goal and found the onrushing Colombian.

Duran flicked the ball away from the onrushing goalkeeper and then the ball went straight into the net.

It was the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo who added the icing on the cake when he found the back of the net to make it 3-0.

The Portuguese striker takes his goal tally to 24 in 26 matches this season and extended his all-time record to 924.

With another three points, Al-Nassr are 3rd on the league standings with 41 points from 19 matches, Sports Star reports.

They are 8 points adrift of league leaders Al-Ittihad who have 49 points with the same number of matches. Al-Hilal are second on the log with 46 points, but they have one game in hand.

It was a special moment for Duran who joined Al-Nassr during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old player completed a move away from Premier League side Aston Villa and joined Nassr for a fee reported to be around 77 million euros.

Al-Nassr were on the verge of signing Nigerian international Victor Boniface, before the deal collapsed in the final stages and they opted to sign Duran.

Ronaldo declares himself GOAT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldo recently dismissed the unending 'Greatest Of All Time' debate, declaring himself as the best ever.

The superstar spoke about his own professional career as he takes his career goals to 924 for club and country.

He claimed that he remains the best player of all time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng