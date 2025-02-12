Real Madrid have beaten Manchester City at the Etihad in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs

Madrid scored two late goals in the first leg to take the advantage to their home ahead of the second leg next week

Match winner Jude Bellingham has shared his thoughts after giving Madrid the advantage ahead of the second leg

Jude Bellingham has shared his thoughts after scoring the late winner to help Real Madrid beat Manchester City 2-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs.

The 15-time champions will take the advantage to Madrid in the second leg after coming from behind twice to claim victory from the English champions.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the winner for Real Madrid against Manchester City. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the first half before Kylian Mbappe equalised for Madrid on the stroke of an hour in the second half of the encounter.

As noted by NBC Sports, Haaland put City ahead again in the 80th minute, but Moroccan forward Brahim Diaz levelled it up for the visitors before Jude Bellingham won it in the additional minutes.

Bellingham reacts to Madrid's win

Match winner Jude Bellingham, speaking after the match as quoted by Manchester Evening News, is delighted to have scored and believes Madrid have an advantage in the second leg.

“It was a weird one. We played some of our best football of the season and ended up behind. I think we were playing well and creating a lot. We were always confident throughout the game that something would drop for us,” he said.

“I don't care what form City are in, they are still an unbelievable team. It's always tricky to play against them, and we finally took the chance at the end.

“It's always good to take a lead back home, and I'm sure the Bernabeu will come through for us.”

His words received backing from his manager Carlo Ancelotti, who claimed there should be only one winner, and it's Real Madrid.

“We deserved the win. That’s the correct way. The season starts now for us,” he said.

Madrid will face Osasuna in La Liga, while Man City will play Newcastle United in the Premier League before both sides meet for the second leg next week.

