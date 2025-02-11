Many clubs have begun eyeing fresh targets ahead of the summer transfer window of June 2025

Clubs will also rekindle or continue negotiations that failed to materialise in the January window

Two Premier League clubs have set sights on a Super Eagles midfielder playing in the Italian Serie A

A Super Eagles forward could be on his way to the English Premier League at the end of the 2024/25 season after reports emerged that two clubs have him in their sights.

It's been a week since the January winter transfer window closed and clubs have begun making considerations for new signings ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru celebrates after scoring for Lazio against Monza. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

A few deals that collapsed in the summer will also be reignited in the summer while some clubs will move on and face other targets, leaving some players with regrets over failed moves.

2 PL sides target Super Eagles star

According to 3addedminutes, Brighton and Juventus inquired about Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in January but SS Lazio turned down their approaches.

However, top Premier League clubs Manchester City and Arsenal have him in their sights ahead of the summer transfer window at the end of the current season.

Dele-Bashiru is growing as an attacking midfielder and Arsenal are looking to bolster their option in midfield as they aim to sign a backup for captain Martin Odegaard.

The English champions on the other hand need to replace aging midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan and Dele-Bashiru fits the profile that could develop into replacing both.

The Super Eagles midfielder joined Lazio on a season-long loan from Turkish club Hatayspor with an obligation to buy with the same publication claiming the deal has already been triggered.

FDB was born in Nigeria and moved to England at a young age. He came through Manchester City’s academy before beginning his professional sojourn at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has five goals this season and his last came off the bench against AC Monza during Lazio's 5-1 win and Fisayo expressed his delight at how his time is going.

“It’s something I enjoyed. The coach and the team have helped me a lot, and I’ve improved both physically and tactically,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s been a perfect week for me, and while I’m happy with my performance, the team’s victory is even more important. There’s a great group here, and it’s the ideal environment. The coach believes in everyone.”

Lazio are unlikely to want to let go of the player they signed last summer, but a good fee could convince them to let go especially if the player pushes for a return to England.

He made his debut for the national team last year and scored the winning goal in the 87th minute of the 1-0 win over Libya.

Lazio manager hails Dele-Bashiru

Legit.ng previously reported that Lazio head coach Marco Baroni hailed Dele-Bashiru and tipped him to become a great modern midfielder if he continues.

The former Italian player has been full of praise for the Manchester City academy star since he arrived at the club in the summer and has managed him to effectiveness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng