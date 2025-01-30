Manchester City survived an early scare to beat Club Brugge 3-1 in the final match day of the UEFA Europa League

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika scored but City responded with three goals to progress to the next round

The English champions will face one of the European heavyweights Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the playoffs

Manchester City survived a final day embarrassment of going out in the UEFA Champions League in the group stage but earned a tough draw in the next round.

City needed to beat Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium to finish in the top 24 and progress to the knockout stage and did just that, dispatching the Belgian champions 3-1.

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika scored for Brugge in the 45th minute. Mateo Kovacic equalised in the second half before the away team scored an own goal, and Savinho wrapped it up.

City learn next round opponents

The Citizens survived going out of the Champions League in the group stage in the first season of the new format after finishing 22nd, level on points with Sporting Lisbon and Club Brugge.

According to NBC Sports, City will face one of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, who finished 11th and 12th respectively in the playoffs, as all three heavyweights finished outside of the automatic spot.

Guardiola reacts to tough draw

City boss Pep Guardiola was all smiles after the match having endured a difficult time when City on the pitch and a tough one in his personal life off the pitch.

“Going to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will be really tough but it’s in two weeks and in two weeks we have a few players back, the new signings back, so hopefully we can do two good games,” he said, as quoted by Metro UK.

City will return to Premier League action this weekend against a tough opponent in Arsenal away at the Emirates Stadium, after beating Chelsea 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Arsenal finished third in the Champions League group after a 2-1 win over Girona and avoided the difficulty of an extra match in the playoff.

The Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is worried over the fitness of first choice goalkeeper David Raya who missed tonight's game and is a doubt to face City at the weekend.

