Eric Chelle's first games as Super Eagles head coach is in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign

Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe to get their qualifying campaign back on track after a poor start

A Premier League club has converted a Super Eagles midfielder into a defender after multiple injuries

Eric Chelle could have one more versatile player in his ranks after a Premier League club converted a midfielder into a defender to boost their defensive options this season.

Chelle is gearing up to begin his reign as Super Eagles boss next month and his first assignment will be to get the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.

Joe Aribo celebrates after scoring for Southampton against Ipswich Town. Photo by Matt Watson.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria started the qualifiers poorly, picking up three points in four games having played draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

According to The NFF, CAF have confirmed the dates for the matchdays five and six of the qualifying games. Nigeria will face Rwanda away on March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo on March 25.

Chelle receives boost before WC qualifiers

One of the key areas the Super Eagles are short of options is in central defence, with captain William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey the only reliable options.

Semi Ajayi, who has been part of the squad for a long term just returned from a lengthy injury layoff, and could not be fully up to speed by the time the games arrive.

Premier League side Southampton have given Chelle a hint on how to deploy one of his stars after Saints boss Ivan Juric recently deployed Joe Aribo as a centre-back.

The Croatian manager confirmed it is unnatural to play Aribo in that role but he can fill in if needed, especially with extra protection of an extra centre-back.

"I think it's not natural, but he can because I think when you play three at the back, you don't need classical centre-backs," Juric told the Daily Echo.

“Aribo, normally if I use him always there, he will go down, because mentally he's a midfielder and he wants to attack. But sometimes, he's a great guy, he can do it.”

Rwanda face World Cup uncertainty

Legit.ng reported that Rwanda face uncertainty ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they remain without a manager after the departure of Franck Spittler.

The German manager left after his contract expired after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and was unable to qualify despite a final day 2-1 win over the Super Eagles.

