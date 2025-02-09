Claude Le Roy believes Morocco are the favourites for AFCON 2025 but warns Nigeria, Senegal, and Ivory Coast are also strong contenders

The former Cameroon coach recalls Nigeria’s painful loss in the 1988 AFCON final, a match he won with the Indomitable Lions

Nigeria will face Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in the group stage as they chase their fourth AFCON title

Claude Le Roy has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles and other African teams ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The veteran coach, who led Cameroon to the 1988 AFCON title, praised Nigeria’s talent but cautioned that the competition for the trophy will be tougher than ever.

Nigeria, who finished as runners-up in the last AFCON after losing to Ivory Coast in the final, have been drawn into a challenging group alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, CAF Online reports.

Despite Nigeria’s rich history in the tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach believes several teams will be serious contenders.

Who are the favourites for AFCON 2025?

While Nigeria is seen as a strong team, Le Roy believes Morocco is the top favourite to win the tournament, given their recent performances and home advantage.

The 77-year-old manager also highlighted Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Algeria as other major contenders. Additionally, he warned that South Africa and Cameroon should not be underestimated.

“Logically, Morocco are the biggest favourites,” Le Roy told LeSitelnfo. “Senegal, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Algeria… Egypt is always a formidable opponent. South Africa continues to progress under a very good coach, and Cameroon is always a tough team to beat.”

Le Roy’s analysis reflects the growing competitiveness of African football, where several nations have stepped up their game in recent years.

Claude Le Roy’s history with Nigeria

Le Roy has a long history with Nigerian football. The Frenchman was the mastermind behind Cameroon’s 1988 AFCON victory, where they defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 in the final, courtesy of an Emmanuel Kunde’s penalty.

That controversial loss remains one of Nigeria’s most painful AFCON moments in history.

At 77, Le Roy looks forward to AFCON 2025, which will be hosted in Morocco, the same country where he secured his biggest coaching triumph.

With Nigeria aiming for their fourth AFCON title, the Super Eagles will need to overcome strong competition and prove they can finally reclaim Africa’s biggest football prize after their heartbreak in Ivory Coast.

Musa considered for Super Eagles return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that with the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers returning in March, Ahmed Musa is being considered to return to the Super Eagles.

Nigeria takes a trip to Kigali to face Rwanda on March 21, before returning to Uyo where they host Zimbabwe on March 24.

After four matches, the three-time African champions have managed just three points and are fifth in the standings.

