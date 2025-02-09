NFF Official Confirms Captain Ahmed Musa’s Status in Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles

Ahmed Musa remains a key member of the Super Eagles squad, even though he has been out of the team for some time now

Nigeria face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures and Musa's return is heavily considered

The Kano Pillars star has been in impressive form since his return to the Nigerian Professional League

Mhas been in impressive form since his return to Nigerian Professional League side Kano Pillars this season. new head coach Eric ChelleMean.

Musa last started a game for the Nigerian national team during a 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Shortly before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the winger came on as a substitute in a friendly match against Guinea, as per ESPN.

Ahmed Musa could make a return to the Super Eagles for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Alex Morton.

Source: Getty Images

He made the team to the tournament proper where Nigeria finished as runners-up behind host nation Ivory Coast.

Musa did not play a single minute at the continental showpiece, but the then-head coach, Jose Peseiro, maintained that the captain played a key role for the team.

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong demonstrated his leadership skills and won the Most Valuable Player Award at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Musa has been in impressive form since his return to Nigerian Professional League side Kano Pillars this season.

With the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers returning in March, the winger is being considered to return to the team.

Nigeria take a trip to Kigali to face Rwanda on March 21, before returning to Uyo where they host Zimbabwe on March 24.

After four matches, the three-time African champions have managed just three points and are fifth on the lig.

Nigeria played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Rwanda, Benin and South Africa top the group with 7 points each, with six games left to play in the qualifying series.

With Nigeria's chances of qualifying hanging in the balance, Musa is being considered to return to the squad.

An NFF official told Score Nigeria:

“William Ekong has done very well as stand-in captain, particularly on the pitch in the absence of Ahmed (Musa).

“But the truth is that Musa still commands a lot of respect from both the players as well as the NFF leadership.

“The truth is that he cannot be wished away particularly at this time when we cannot afford any margin of error in the World Cup qualifiers.”

In 2024, Musa disclosed that he is still a member of the national team, saying he only took a break. Speaking about his rumoured retirement plans, Musa told Legit.ng:

“Let anyone say what they like. I am still with the national team. I only took a little break but I will be back."

Musa investing in properties

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa has taken his investments in hospitality to a whole new heights.

The Kformer CSKA Moscow star splashed the cash on multiple luxury apartments which are undergoing construction in Kano.

Last year, he, completed six-bedroom flats in Hotoro GRA of Nasarawa district in the same state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng