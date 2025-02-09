The Nigeria Football Federation has denied blacklisting Leon Balogun from Super Eagles' selection

The German-born defender has played in key tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup and AFCON 2019

Speculation arises over whether Balogun’s past criticism of the NFF affected his call-ups to the national team

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports suggesting that veteran defender Leon Balogun has been deliberately excluded from the Super Eagles squad.

The rumours surfaced after Balogun’s prolonged absence from the national team, leading to speculation that his omission was linked to past criticisms of the federation.

Balogun last featured for Nigeria in June 2022, coming on as a substitute in the 10-0 demolition of São Tomé and Príncipe during the AFCON qualifiers.

Since then, the Rangers defender has not been called up for international duty, despite continuing to play at a high level in the Scottish Premiership.

In response to the speculation, NFF spokesperson Ademola Olajire stated that claims of Balogun being blacklisted were entirely false.

He insisted that national team selections are based on merit and team requirements rather than personal grievances.

Olajire’s comments on Leon Balogun’s absence

Balogun recently suggested he has not retired from international football after not getting a call-up to the national team for three years.

The German-born defender had in the past been very vocal about the treatment of players in the national team, however, Olajire insisted the defender has not been blacklisted from the Super Eagles.

“That interview was in 2021 in the month of June. Since then Balogun has played in seven games for the Super Eagles. You can go and verify. He was in the squad for the AFCON but missed out due to injury.

“He returned in 2022 and played in both of the world cup qualifiers playoff games against Ghana and also in the AFCON qualifiers with Jose Peseiro as coach”, Ademola Olajire told OwnGoalNigeria.com

”People saying Balogun’s absence is due to that interview are not fair to the NFF. We don’t pick players for coaches and his statements in that interview was properly addressed by us.

‘No coach has been told to pick a player or drop any player. There is no directive from the NFF blacklisting Balogun from the Super Eagles.”

Leon Balogun’s achievements with the Super Eagles

Balogun has been a key figure in Nigeria’s defense since making his debut in 2014. His experience and leadership have been crucial for the Super Eagles, especially in major tournaments.

Balogun played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup in Russia and he was a mainstay in defence throughout the tournament, helping the Super Eagles secure a famous 2-0 victory over Iceland.

The German-born defender was an integral part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Super Eagles finished third. His defensive partnership with William Troost-Ekong was solid throughout the competition.

Over the years, Balogun has made 46 appearances for Nigeria per TransferMarkt, featuring in crucial qualification games and forming the foundation of the national team’s defence.

Balogun clarifies intention for Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Balogun has clarified his intention for wanting Super Eagles' return after his initial comments received mixed reactions from Nigerian football fans.

Balogun clarified his initial message in a different interview, claiming he doesn't have to be starting games, he only wants to see Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

