Eric Chelle is preparing to announce his Super Eagles squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March

The Malian coach will take charge of his first two matches as Super Eagles coach against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

A Nigerian striker based in the Czech Republic has sent a subtle message to the manager as he eyes a place in the team

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has received a subtle “notice-me” message from a Nigerian striker based in Czech Republic ahead of announcing his first squad next month.

Chelle was unveiled as the new Nigerian national team head coach last month and was saddled with the responsibility of helping the country qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Peter Olatunji in action for Sparta Praha in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City. Photo by Copa.

Nigeria started the campaign poorly with three points from the opening four games after drawing Zimbabwe, Lesotho and South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

Chelle’s first two games will be against the Wasps of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 and against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Judo four days later, with three points important in both games.

Olatunji sends message to Chelle

Sparta Praha striker Victor Olatunji has sent a public plea to Chelle to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the March 2025 international break, as he hopes to debut and have a spot in the team.

“I’ve got what it takes to showcase my talent in the Super Eagles jersey,” he told Channels TV. “I’m not forcing myself into the team. I only think I’m in good shape to inspire Super Eagles to greater heights. I believe the coach has a plan and if opportune to make his squad, I’ll make Nigerians proud.

“I think I’ve been drilled by Czech league champion, Sparta Praha. Having helped my team to league and cup title, I can boldly say I’m good for Super Eagles. I also think my UEFA Champions League exposure will go a long way in giving my fans what they love to see.”

Despite his plea, he admitted that the Super Eagles is stacked in attack with top stars including Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ademola Lookman amongst others, but believes he will be a good addition to the team.

“It’s obvious Eagles is blessed with lots of talented forwards but I think my addition will further power Chelle boys to glory,” he emphasized.

Olatunji became popular on social media after jumping on the “I am a chosen” trend on social media after scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal against RB Salzburg.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 10 goals and two assists in all competitions for Prague this season, including two in the Champions League.

Olatunji sets African record in UCL

Legit.ng reported that Victor Olatunji set a new record after scoring for Sparta Praha on his UEFA Champions League debut against Austrian club RB Salzburg.

The 25-year-old became the second African footballer to score and assist on his Champions League debut after Rangers’ Daniel Cousin and Serge Airier for PSG.

