Victor Osimhen remains committed to Galatasaray’s Europa League and Super Lig ambitions for the rest of the season

Osimhen rejected Al-Ahly’s €75m bid for the Nigerian forward this winter, signalling a preference for a European transfer

Manchester United and Juventus remain interested in Osimhen, with Galatasaray unable to pay release clause

Victor Osimhen is approaching the final six months of his loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray, leaving fans and clubs across Europe eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the Nigerian striker.

The 26-year-old remains committed to his mission in Turkey, where he hopes to guide Galatasaray to a Europa League and Super Lig double before making a decision about his next move.

Victor Osimhen looks set to return to Napoli when his loan deal with Galatasaray ends this summer. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to TransferMarkt, Osimhen has been Galatasaray's top scorer this season after netting 17 goals in 22 appearances for the Turkish giants in all competitions.

Despite his preference to stay in Europe, Osimhen has attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Napoli, Manchester United, and Juventus.

Napoli, who still own the forward, rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi side Al-Ahly worth €75 million plus €5 million in bonuses, indicating they still value the striker’s presence in European football.

Napoli’s dilemma and Galatasaray’s hopes

While Galatasaray would love to make Osimhen’s stay permanent, the club faces financial constraints that could prevent them from triggering his release clause.

Napoli’s asking price remains a major hurdle, and unless a compromise is reached, Osimhen may return to the Italian club at the end of the season, One Football reports.

Napoli, on the other hand, are keen to re-evaluate their squad and might consider reintegrating Osimhen, depending on their performance in the second half of the season.

However, should the striker express a desire to leave, the Serie A club will likely look for suitable offers from top European teams.

Manchester United and Juventus enter race for Osimhen

With Manchester United still in search of a reliable striker, Osimhen has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

The Red Devils has been monitoring his situation closely, but a move will likely depend on their ability to offload Joshua Zirkzee and free up funds.

Juventus are also monitoring Osimhen’s situation, with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli maintaining a strong relationship with the Nigerian international.

The Serie A giants could make a move if Napoli decides to cash in on the striker rather than reintegrating him into their squad next season.

For now, Osimhen remains focused on his short-term goals at Galatasaray, but as the summer transfer window approaches, his next move will undoubtedly be one of the biggest talking points in European football.

Osimhen and Morata partnership analysed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata are set to start together for Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League home game against Adana Demirspor.

Osimhen joined on loan in the summer, while Morata joined during the winter market to replace the injured Mauro Icardi and support the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen and Morata shared the pitch for just 21 minutes after the former Atletico Madrid striker came on as a substitute during the 1-0 away win over Gaziantep.

Source: Legit.ng