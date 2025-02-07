Napoli are planning for Victor Osimhen’s permanent exit, with the striker's €75 million release clause still active

The Seri A club is set to earn €150 million from the sales of the Super Eagles striker and Georgian winger Kvaratskhelia

Napoli have shortlisted five potential replacements, including Joshua Zirkzee and Georgiy Sudakov

Napoli are bracing for the departure of star striker Victor Osimhen, with reports indicating that the club has already shortlisted potential replacements for the Nigerian forward.

The 26-year-old striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, is expected to make a permanent exit in the summer, triggering his €75 million release clause which was inserted into his contract.

Napoli are prepared to cash in on Victor Osimhen when next summer's transfer window opens after lining up five replacements. Photo by MB Media

Osimhen has been in top form for the Turkish giants since joining last summer on loan from Napoli, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 22 matches this season per TransferMarkt, making him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

Napoli is preparing for a major squad revamp starting with the sale of Osimhen next summer with multiple European giants, including Juventus, Chelsea, and Arsenal, expressing interest in the Nigerian forward.

Napoli to cash In on Osimhen’s departure

Napoli are set to earn a significant sum from their summer transfer dealings, with Osimhen and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both expected to leave, Football Italia reports.

Kvaratskhelia has already secured a €75 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, while Napoli rejected a €65 million offer from Galatasaray for Osimhen in January, opting to cash in at full value in the summer.

Zirkzee and others on Napoli’s radar

With a substantial transfer budget available, Napoli are eyeing a complete attacking overhaul with one of their top targets as Manchester United’s struggling forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch striker previously thrived in Serie A at Bologna but has faced challenges adapting to English football since joining the Red Devils last summer.

Napoli believes Zirkzee could fill the void left by Osimhen and are considering placing a bid for the Dutch forward next summer.

Additionally, Napoli are tracking Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov, who has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Manchester City.

Other potential signings include Edon Zhegrova, Gabri Veiga, and Allan Saint-Maximin, as the Partenopei prepare for an eventful summer transfer window.

Osimhen faulted for rejecting Saudi offer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian international Mobi Oparaku has suggested that Osimhen should have accepted to join Al-Hilal during the summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League club made a staggering €100 million offer for the Nigerian international, but negotiations eventually collapsed.

A number of clubs from the Gulf nation also indicated interest in signing the striker after he was ostracised from the Napoli first team.

