Victor Osimhen rejected an offer to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal during the summer transfer window

Nigerian ex-international Mobi Oparaku has reiterated that the striker should have accepted the mega offer from the Gulf nation

After several potential deals collapsed, the 26-year-old striker opted to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long deal

A former Nigerian international Mobi Oparaku has suggested that Victor Osimhen should have accepted to join Al-Hilal during the summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League club made a staggering €100 million offer for the Nigerian international, but negotiations eventually collapsed.

A number of clubs from the Gulf nation also indicated interest in signing the striker after he was ostracised from the Napoli first team.

Several clubs in England also made efforts to sign the forward, with Chelsea officials travelling to Naples on the deadline day.

All potential bids for the former Lille of France striker failed, forcing him to accept a season-long loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray.

However, Oparaku faulted the 26-year-old, saying that Saudi Arabia is the smarter choice, particularly financially.

The 1996 Olympic gold medalist believes a switch to the Middle East would secure Osimhen’s financial future, ensuring generational wealth.

Oparaku told Brila FM, as per Soccernet:

“I see kindergarten players making big moves, and Osimhen was denied that opportunity to choose.

“Personally, I would have carried Osimhen on a plane to Saudi. If he was my brother, I’d have kidnapped him if necessary.”

Meanwhile, Italian giants Juventus have emerged as a potential destination, while PSG, Manchester United, and Liverpool remain long-time admirers.

Another intense transfer saga surrounding the Nigerian forward is expected as soon as the 2024-2025 football season ends.

Since his move to the Turkish top-flight, Osimhen has been incredible in front of goal for Galatasaray.

He has so far netted 12 goals and provided four assists in just 16 Super Lig games, while also scoring five goals and an assist in six Europa League matches, helping Galatasaray reach the knockout round playoffs.

