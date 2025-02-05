The immediate future of Victor Osimhen remains a hot topic of discussion despite the closure of the winter transfer window

The forward, currently on loan from Napoli, continues to attract transfer interest from clubs across Europe

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Premier League outfit Chelsea to sign the combative striker

Conversations surrounding what several clubs would have been like with the addition of a striker like Osimhen continue to dominate discussions amid his form for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker, who has been on a brilliant run of form for his Istanbul outfit, was heavily linked with the possibility of completing a transfer to several Premier League clubs earlier in the summer of 2024.

Osimhen would eventually join Galatasaray after several interested clubs failed to reach an agreement with Napoli over his transfer.

Since his transfer to the Rams Park outfit, the Nigerian forward has been involved in 22 goals in as many appearances, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

This impeccable run of form for Osimhen has now prompted several stakeholders to share their views on what the addition of the Nigerian star could have meant for their respective clubs.

The latest to offer his perspective is former Portugal defender José Fonte. The 41-year-old, in an interview, stressed that the addition of Osimhen to the current Chelsea team could have been the catalyst for Enzo Maresca's side to become title challengers.

The former LOSC Lille defender also pointed out that Osimhen could have been the club’s successor to Didier Drogba.

Fonte speaks on Osimhen and Chelsea

In a conversation as captured by Complete Sports Fonte praised Osimhen’s qualities, calling him aggressive, fast, clever, and powerful.

“Chelsea are crying out for a striker like Victor Osimhen,” Fonte said. “Look at Chelsea and all the greats they’ve had upfront. As a striker, he could be another Didier Drogba for them. He is a winner.”

The former Portuguese defender acknowledged the difference in playing styles but emphasised Osimhen’s unique strengths:

“They have a different style of play, and Drogba is a legend, but Osimhen has pace, power, and technical quality. He wins his duels and is a nightmare for defenders.”

Reflecting on Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray, Fonte added,

“When I saw Victor Osimhen go to Galatasaray, I thought it was foolish that no Premier League club had signed him. Once Osimhen enters the Premier League, I think he will bully defenders. He’s aggressive, fast, clever, and powerful. I played against him in the Champions League, and I’m sure he took it easy on me as a friend at almost 40, but it was still a nightmare.”

The comments of the former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo seem to resonate with sentiments shared by several Premier League icons. Recently, former Chelsea star, John Mikel Obi, also questioned why multiple clubs allowed Osimhen to complete his transfer to Galatasaray.

However, the Nigerian forward appears set on leaving the Istanbul club this summer, especially after Galatasaray secured the signing of Álvaro Morata.

Besiktas icon labels Osimhen unfair advantage

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a former Besiktas star has labelled Osimhen an unfair advantage in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian forward has led Galatasaray to an unbeaten run through the Turkish league so far. The Yellow and Reds sit atop the league standings, six points ahead of Fenerbahçe.

