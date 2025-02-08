Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata are both on loan at Galatasaray having joined in the summer and winter

The pair featured together for 21 minutes during the Turkish champions’s 1-0 away victory over Gaziantep

A Turkish pundit has shared his thoughts on the combo ahead of starting together against Adana Demirspor

Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata are set to start together for Galatasaray tomorrow during the Turkish Super League home game against Adana Demirspor.

Osimhen joined on loan in the summer, while Morata joined during the winter market to replace the injured Mauro Icardi and support the Nigerian striker.

Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring his first goal for Galatasaray against Boluspor.

The Napoli-owned forward had the line as a lone striker for Okan Buruk’s side since Argentine striker Icardi suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Tottenham in November.

Osimhen and Morata shared the pitch for just 21 minutes after the former Atletico Madrid striker came on as a substitute during the 1-0 away win over Gaziantep.

The AC Milan-owned striker started during the Turkish Cup game against Boluspor, but the Super Eagles forward was left out of the matchday squad.

Osimhen-Moraga partnership assessed

According to GS Gazete, Buruk will start his two strikers tomorrow against Adana Demirspor in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Dries Mertens occupying the spot behind the two.

Speaking to Vole YouTube page, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi, former Besiktas director Onder Ozen has expressed optimism that the partnership of the two strikers is compatible enough to yield results.

“Morata is not a great finishing toucher like Icardi, but he is a complete forward. They will be compatible with Osimhen,” Ozen said.

Galatasaray coach Buruk is in awe of both strikers and namedropped them when talking about the quality players in the team after the January transfer window closed.

“We have many quality players in the Galatasaray squad, such as Osimhen and Morata,” he said.

The Turkish coach favoured a one-striker system with Mauro Icardi in the 4-2-3-1 formation last season, but one of his pitch to Osimhen was to implement a two-striker system, which he has done and is set to continue with the arrival of Morata.

Napoli give out Osimhen's jersey number

Legit.ng reported that Napoli assigned Osimhen's jersey number to a new signing, reiterating that the Super Eagles forward's days at the Italian club are numbered.

Noah Okafor, whom the number was given out to is a Swiss striker of Nigerian descent and Osimhen have a subtle approval by liking his post on Instagram.

