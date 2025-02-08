Chelsea loaned out João Félix to AC Milan only six months after signing him from Atletico Madrid

The Portuguese arrived in London for the second time having previously spent half-season on loan in 2023

The former Barcelona loanee becomes one of the players Chelsea have signed and moved on so quickly

Chelsea were in the business of hiring and firing managers and having a robust loan army during the ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The oligarch sold the club to the American consortium led by Todd Boehly and backed by assets management firm Clearlake Capital in 2022 and many things have changed.

João Félix celebrates after scoring on his AC Milan debut. Photo by Piero Cruciatti.

Boehly and Co have invested over £1 billion on transfers, the majority of which are young players, but months after signing, some of them have been moved on.

Legit.ng looks at players whom the Blues signed recently and moved on quickly.

Players Chelsea moved on quickly

1. Joao Felix

Felix spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, but Mauricio Pochettino blocked a permanent move. A year after, the Argentine left the club and Felix joined permanently. Six months later, he has been loaned out to AC Milan and is expectedly to leave permanently in the summer. He scored on his debut and Football Italia are reporting that the Rossoneri are considering a permanent move.

2. Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly was one of the first signings of the Boehly era in the summer of 2022. One year later, the Senegalese defender was sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. He was the first person to wear John Terry's number 26 after the legend left the club but failed to live up to the billing.

3. Diego Moreira

The Portuguese star signed for the Blues as a free agent in 2023 but never made a league appearance for the team. He was sold to the club's sister club Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 a year later, generating ‘pure profit’ and restarting his career.

4. Cesare Casadei

The Italian youth international joined the Blues in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan. He had successful loan spells at Reading and Leicester City. He has left Stamford Bridge to return to Italy with Torino in search of regular first-team football despite having four years left on his contract per an official statement.

5. Angelo Gabriel

Angelo joined Chelsea from iconic Brazilian club Santos in 2023 and spent that season on loan at sister club Strasbourg and was hoping to rant a shot at the first team but was sold after a lucrative offer arrived from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr last summer.

6. Axel Disasi

Disasi moved to England at the start of the 2023/24 season and impressed under Pochettino. Enzo Maresca has not fancied him and recalled Trevoh Chalobah on loan over him. He joined Aston Villa on loan this winter and is expected to leave permanently in the summer.

7. Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka came through Aston Villa’s academy before signing for Chelsea in 2022. He has failed to nail down a regular spot and has been troubled by injuries. He is on loan at Borussia Dortmund with an option to make it permanent.

NFF sources deny Chelsea stars’ callups

Legit.ng reported that NFF sources denied calling up Chelsea stars Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka to the Super Eagles squad for the March international games.

A news emerged in the early hours of yesterday that the duo have submitted an application to FIFA to switch their nationality from France and England respectively.

