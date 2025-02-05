Eric Chelle will take charge of his first match as new Super Eagles coach during the March international break

Chelle was appointed in January, the first permanent cough since Finidi George resigned from the post in June

The Malian is expected to build his squad around some key players including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

Eric Chelle is the new Super Eagles head coach after he was officially unveiled at an event in Abuja last month, despite backlash from Nigerian football fans towards the appointment.

Chelle is the first permanent head coach of the Super Eagles sidje Finidi George resigned in June, 2024 after two games in charge and Augustine Eguavoen managed the team through AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

Alex Iwobi in action for the Super Eagles during AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles official X account confirmed that the former RC Lens defender will begin his reign with an away trip to the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali to face Rwanda in matchday five of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on March 21.

He will manage his first home game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on March 25 against Zimbabwe, a team Nigeria drew 1-1 against in November 2023.

Why Iwobi could be key for Chelle

Chelle has yet to take over but there are speculations over what players he will prefer, but one thing is certain, his preferred formation is the 4-3-1-2 as noted by his Transfermarkt profile.

The formation could sometimes be referred to as the 4-4-2 diamond because of its shape in midfield, which steers away from the conventional flat midfield.

If he sticks to this formation, then Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi could be one of the most important players, finally having the perfect opportunity to thrive beyond the average in the national team.

Iwobi has been deployed in different roles in the national team, ranging from deep lying playmaker to attacking midfielder and has been heavily criticised for his performances.

One thing is clear, he enjoys playing close to goal where he has limited defensive responsibilities and can utilise his creativity to wreak havoc in the final third.

He could finally have a role that suits him in the national team by being the 1 in that 4-3-1-2 of Eric Chelle’s preferred formation, behind the two forwards Victor Osimhen and any other, most likely Ademola Lookman.

The Lagos-born former England youth international has been one of the Premier League’s most creative players this season. As noted by WhoScored, his open play chances of 67 was the highest in 2024, only behind Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Okocha pleased with Iwobi's form

Legit.ng reported that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha expressed satisfaction with Iwobi's recent form with his cousin being one of the best creators in the Premier League this season.

Okocha who has been ever present in Iwobi's career claimed he is delighted at his current form after enduring criticism in the past particularly in the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng