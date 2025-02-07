Victor Osimhen and Napoli have been in a tussle over the striker’s future and a move away from the club

Osimhen was determined to leave Napoli permanently last summer but the Serie A club botched two transfers

A report has surfaced in Italy claiming the striker rejected two moves in January including a big one secretly

Victor Osimhen reportedly dealt Napoli double transfer blows during the January transfer window and the details of one of those moves have just resurfaced after the window closed.

Osimhen has been in the spotlight for speculations over his future at Napoli since the summer of 2023 after leading the club to the Italian Serie A title under Luciano Spalletti.

The Super Eagles forward was expected to leave that summer but stayed and extended his contract, with a €130 million inserted into the deal, a step which eventually turned out to be a wrong one.

After spending the whole of the 2024 summer trying to find a move and Napoli wading off suitors with the release clause, he settled for a season-long loan move to Turkish champions Galatasaray, and yet again extended his deal with a reduced clause of €75mil.

Osimhen dealt Napoli transfer blow

Multiple reports in the Italian media claimed that Napoli inserted a break clause into the deal that allows him join some selected clubs in the January transfer window.

One of the clubs which attempted to sign the Nigerian in the summer was Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. They had an agreement worth €65mil but Napoli inflated their demands.

The Saudis walked away from the deal and signed Ivan Toney instead, and left Osimhen to negotiate with Chelsea until the final minutes of the window.

According to Tutto Napoli, the club returned for him in the January window and offered the Neapolitans €80mil but the striker was not interested in a January move.

They were the second club he turned down in January, having also rejected Manchester United who triggered his release clause with Napoli, as reported by Football Italia.

The Naples club were reportedly infuriated by the striker’s decision as they hope to cash in on him as soon as possible and close the chapter.

Napoli maintain stance on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli affirmed their position on Osimhen after rejecting his loan club Galatasaray's attempt to sign the striker permanently in January.

The Serie A club rejected a €65 million offer from the Turkish champions, stating it clear that they are unwilling to negotiate with any club below his release clause.

