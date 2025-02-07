Eric Chelle will begin his reign as Super Eagles head coach during the March 2025 international break

The Malian faces must win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Reports in the Nigerian media claim he has submitted his preliminary squad list with some surprise

Eric Chelle will begin his reign as the new Super Eagles head coach during the 2025 March international break and has submitted his preliminary squad, per reports.

Chelle was unveiled as the new head coach of the Nigerian national team last month, becoming the first permanent manager since Finidi George resigned in June 2024.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka during Chelsea's pre-season tour in the United States in 2024. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria will face the Wasps of Rwanda and the Warriors of Zimbabwe on matchday five and six of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, with wins necessary to keep the qualifying campaign on track.

The Super Eagles via a social media post confirmed that the team will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on March 25.

Chelle submits preliminary squad list

Nigerian football fans are on the lookout for who will make Eric Chelle’s first Super Eagles squad for the crucial games in March with about a month away to the announcement.

According to Score Nigeria, the manager has submitted a preliminary list of 31 players to the Nigerian Football Federation, and it will subsequently be cut down to 23.

Majority of the key players that helped Nigeria qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations under Augustine Eguavoen made the list, while there are two surprises.

Chelsea-owned players Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka are reportedly on the list though it was not disclosed if they will make the final 23-man list.

Ugochukwu was born in France and represented Les Bleus at youth level and is currently on loan at Premier League side Southampton. Chukwuemeka was born in Austria but has represented England at youth levels and is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Top stars Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman who is currently injured are expected to link up with the team.

Iwobi will be key for Eric Chelle

Legit.ng analysed why Iwobi will be a key player for Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles, with the former Mali international beginning his reign as the team’s coach in March.

Iwobi fits the profile if an attacker that can fit into Eric Chelle’s 4-3-1-2, pulling strings close to that two strikers and having limited defensive responsibilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng