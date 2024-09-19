Victor Olatunji made his UEFA Champions League debut for Sparta Prague against Austrian giants, RB Salzburg

The Nigerian forward provided a goal and an assist as his Czech Republic side coasted to a crucial victory

The 25-year-old etched his name into UEFA Champions League history books with his brilliant display on the night

Victor Olatunji lit up the scene on his UEFA Champions League debut with Sparta Praha against RB Salzburg.

The Nigerian forward, who led the attack for Lars Friis' side, wasted little time to announce himself on the big stage.

The 25-year-old found the back of the net to double his side's lead in the 42nd minute following a pass from Filip Panák, before turning provider himself, setting up Qazim Laçi to ensure an emphatic victory against the Austrian side.

Victor Olatunji celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between Sparta Praha and FC RB Salzburg in Prague on September 18, 2024. Image: Michal Cizek.

The rather magical debut saw the Nigerian forward etch his name into Champions League folklore, as he joined an exclusive club of African footballers and set a new Nigerian record in the competition's history.

Victor Olatunji sets UCL record

According to data courtesy of OptaJoe, the 25-year-old became only the third African player to both score and assist on his Champions League debut.

Olatunji follows in the footsteps of Daniel Cousin, who scored on his debut for Rangers against Lyon in 2007, and Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, who achieved the same feat for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2015 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

He also made history as the first Nigerian to score and assist in his UCL debut.

Since joining the Czech giants in the summer of 2023, Olatunji has been directly involved in over 16 goals for the club, according to data from Fotmob.

After his goal and his team's victory, Olatunji celebrated with the viral Nigerian trend, "I Am Chosen."

The forward will be eager to maintain his impressive form in Sparta’s next UCL fixture when they travel to Germany to face VfB Stuttgart.

