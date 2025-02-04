Eric Chelle’s fate as Super Eagles coach is largely dependent on how well some key players perform under his tutelage

The Malian tactician has been appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation to turn the country’s World Cup fortunes around

The Super Eagles risk missing two consecutive World Cup tournaments after a slow start in the 2026 qualifiers

Eric Chelle has a tough task ahead as he takes charge of the Super Eagles following his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in January.

With Nigeria in a precarious position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Malian’s success or failure will depend heavily on the performances of some key Super Eagles players.

The Super Eagles could miss qualifying for two consecutive World Cup tournaments after a poor start in the 2026 qualifiers. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles run the risk of missing back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments after a poor start in the 2026 qualifiers despite being placed in a relatively easy group.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria is second from bottom in Group C after garnering just three points from their first four matches, with Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin on top of the group with seven points apiece.

Chelle was appointed to turn Nigeria’s fortunes in the World Cup qualifiers around but he will need the support of key players to achieve his ambition.

6 Super Eagles players who will decide Eric Chelle’s fate

Chelle’s future as Super Eagles coach will largely be determined by how these six key players perform.

If they rise to the occasion, Nigeria could enjoy a successful campaign under his leadership. However, if they falter, Chelle may find himself facing an early exit.

1. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is one of Nigeria’s most lethal strikers and one of the best forwards in world football. If Chelle is to succeed, he needs the Galatasaray star to be at his very best.

Osimhen’s ability to score goals and carry the Super Eagles’ attacking responsibilities will be crucial in turning around Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes. If he struggles, Chelle’s tenure could be in serious jeopardy.

2. Stanley Nwabali

After a breakout performance at AFCON 2024, Stanley Nwabali has established himself as Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper.

His composure and shot-stopping ability could be the difference between success and failure. If he continues to deliver top performances, Nigeria will have a strong foundation at the back, but any slip-ups could put Chelle under pressure.

3. Ola Aina

Ola Aina’s versatility makes him an asset for the Super Eagles, whether playing as a right-back, left-back, or even in a central defensive role.

Chelle will rely on Aina to lead the defence, ensuring that Nigeria does not leak unnecessary goals. If the backline remains solid, the coach will have one less issue to worry about.

4. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi is Nigeria’s primary playmaker, responsible for linking midfield and attack.

If Iwobi struggles or fails to provide attacking inspiration, the Super Eagles could find it hard to break down opponents, putting the coach under fire.

5. Ademola Lookman

Reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman’s dribbling ability, pace, and knack for scoring crucial goals make him a key player in the squad.

Under Chelle, Lookman must step up and deliver consistently in big games. If he thrives, Nigeria’s attack will be dangerous, but if he underperforms, it could reflect poorly on the new coach’s tactics.

6. Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi’s role in shielding the defence and breaking up opposition attacks is essential. If he stays fit and dominates the midfield, Chelle will have a stable platform to build his strategy upon.

However, any drop in form or injury setbacks could leave Nigeria vulnerable and weaken the coach’s standing.

Getafe midfielder sends message to Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chrisantus Uche continues to make a case for his call-up to the Nigerian national team with his flurry of impressive performances for Getafe.

The versatile midfielder, who announced himself to La Liga with a goal in the matchday one fixture against Athletic Club, has continued to grow in stride and in remarkable fashion.

The former AD Ceuta star, who joined Los Azulones for a fee in the region of €500,000, has quickly become a mainstay in the heart of Getafe's midfield.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng