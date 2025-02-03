Eric Chelle has been handed a short-term contract to turn Nigeria’s fortunes around in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Malian takes the role with Nigeria at the risk of missing two consecutive World Cup tournaments

The Super Eagles are presently second from bottom in Group C after a slow start in the World Cup qualifiers

Eric Chelle has a massive task ahead as he looks to rebuild the Super Eagles into a formidable force capable of winning international tournaments.

The 47-year-old Malian was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation to turn the country’s hopes around in the World Cup qualifiers after a poor start that could lead to another heartbreak for Nigerians.

The Super Eagles are on the verge of missing back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments unless Eric Chelle turns the team's fortunes around. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are presently fifth in Group C after garnering only three points from their first four matches in the qualifiers.

Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin have claimed the top three spots in the group with all teams on seven points respectively while Lesotho is fourth with five points, two points above Nigeria.

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resuming in March, selecting the right players will be crucial for Chelle’s success. Fortunately, Nigeria boasts several talented stars who can form the backbone of a competitive team.

5 players Chelle can build the Super Eagles team around

Here, Legit.ng takes a critical look at five key players Chelle can rely on to transform the Super Eagles into a dominant squad.

1. Stanley Nwabali

A strong team starts with a solid goalkeeper, and Stanley Nwabali has proven himself on the international stage.

The Chippa United goalkeeper was one of Nigeria’s standout performers at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, delivering clutch saves and commanding his area with confidence.

2. Ola Aina

Ola Aina is one of Nigeria’s most versatile defenders, capable of playing as a full-back or wing-back on both flanks. His pace, tackling ability, and attacking support make him a crucial asset.

His experience in the English Premier League with Nottingham Forest will be invaluable to the Super Eagles’ backline.

3. Alex Iwobi

A team without a creative playmaker struggles to break down opponents, and Alex Iwobi is Nigeria’s best midfield orchestrator presently.

Iwobi’s ability to dictate play, link up with attackers, and deliver key passes will make the Fulham playmaker a vital part of Chelle’s plans.

4. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman brings flair, dribbling skills, and an eye for goal to the Super Eagles' attack.

The 27-year-old forward’s ability to take on defenders, create opportunities, and score crucial goals makes the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year one of the most dangerous.

5. Victor Osimhen

No successful team is complete without a lethal striker, and Victor Osimhen is the Super Eagles’ biggest attacking weapon.

The Galatasaray forward has consistently proven himself as one of the best goal-scorers in the world, using his pace, strength, and clinical finishing to torment defenders.

UK journalist urges Chelle to find right balance

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng urged Eric Chelle to find the right balance with his star-studded Super Eagles team if he is to succeed as coach.

"Nigeria has an incredible pool of talent, but the key to success lies in building a cohesive team around its strongest players.

“If Chelle can get this balance right, Nigeria has every chance of not just qualifying for the 2026 World Cup but also making a deep run in the tournament."

Chelle set to announce first Super Eagles squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles are set to pursue their first victory in the World Cup qualifiers,starting with a clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda, followed by a home encounter against Zimbabwe.

As these crucial fixtures draw near, all eyes are on the squad list that Coach Chelle is expected to announce.

