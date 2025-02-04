Chrisantus Uche is among the numerous players on the cusp of earning a call-up to the Nigerian team

The combative Getafe midfielder has been on an impeccable run of form for his Madrid-based outfit

The 21-year-old has recently earned special recognition following his stellar display for Pepe Bordalás' side

Chrisantus Uche continues to make a case for his call-up to the Nigerian national team with his flurry of impressive performances for Getafe.

The versatile midfielder, who announced himself to La Liga with a goal in the matchday one fixture against Athletic Club, has continued to grow in stride and in remarkable fashion.

The former AD Ceuta star, who joined Los Azulones for a fee in the region of €500,000, has quickly become a mainstay in the heart of Getafe's midfield.

Chrisantus Uche controls the ball during the La Liga match between Getafe CF and RCD Mallorca at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on December 21, 2024. Image: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Uche, who often fills in as a striker for Pepe Bordalás' side, has gradually unlocked his goalscoring prowess despite largely being tasked with winning possession for his team.

According to data from FotMob, the 21-year-old has now racked up four goal involvements for his Madrid-based outfit so far.

This impressive run of performances has earned him special recognition from statistical outlet WhoScored.

Chrisantus Uche earns special La Liga recognition

According to the report, Nigerian midfielder Chrisantus Uche has been named in La Liga's Team of the Month for January.

The Super Eagles hopeful is joined by his Getafe teammate, David Soria, in goal, while Leganés' Matija Nastasić anchors the defence alongside Rayo Vallecano's Abdul Mumin. Villarreal's Sergi Cardona takes the left-back spot, with Deportivo Alavés' Nahuel Tenaglia completing the backline at right-back.

Real Madrid's trio of Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo Goes headline the midfield, with Ceballos and Bellingham occupying central roles, Rodrygo positioned on the left, and Sevilla’s Dodi Lukébakio completing the four-man midfield on the right.

Up front, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé partners Uche in a two-man strike force.

The 21-year-old continues to shine in Spain and will be hoping his outstanding form earns him a call-up from new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming international window is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Eric Chelle names biggest Super Eagles headache

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Super Eagles coach, Chelle, has identified what he considers the most difficult part of his job as Nigeria’s head coach.

The Franco-Malian tactician emphasised that the wealth of talent at his disposal has made player selection a subtle headache for him.

The 47-year-old is expected to announce his maiden Super Eagles squad list in the coming weeks.

