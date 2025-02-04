Eric Chelle has been handed the difficult task of helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Malian tactician was appointed by the Nigerian Football Federation in January after months of searching for a new coach

Chelle's first competitive game in charge of the Super Eagles will be against Rwanda when the qualifiers resume in March

The Super Eagles are preparing for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, and newly appointed coach Eric Chelle has a big task ahead.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician has been appointed to turn Nigeria’s fortunes around in the World Cup qualifiers after a poor start that led to the sacking of former coach Finidi George.

The Super Eagles risk failing to qualify for two consecutive World Cup tournaments unless Eric Chelle turns the team's fortunes around in the qualifiers. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are presently second from bottom in Group C, having gathered only three points from their opening four matches.

The three-time African champions have failed to win a single game so far in the qualifiers, playing three draws and losing one to Benin Republic led by former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria currently sits in a tough spot in Group C, as Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin occupy the top spots in the group with seven points apiece while Lesotho are fourth with five points, two points ahead of the Super Eagles.

4 mistakes Eric Chelle must avoid

To ensure victory, Legit.ng has outlined four major mistakes Chelle must avoid that could cost the Super Eagles valuable points when the World Cup qualifiers resume.

1. Underestimating Rwanda’s strength

One of the biggest mistakes Eric Chelle could make is underestimating Rwanda.

Despite being considered an underdog, Rwanda has shown resilience in past qualifiers by topping a group that has the Super Eagles and South Africa.

Nigeria must approach the game with full intensity, treating Rwanda as a serious contender rather than a team they expect to easily defeat.

2. Selecting an unbalanced squad

Chelle must ensure that his Super Eagles squad selection is balanced, featuring both experienced players and in-form younger stars.

Relying too much on big names without considering their current form could be costly.

The likes of Stanley Nwabali, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman should be key figures, but he must also consider players who have been consistently performing well at their clubs.

3. Ignoring defensive weaknesses

One of Nigeria’s recurring problems has been defensive lapses that lead to unnecessary goals. Chelle must address these issues by ensuring the backline is well-organized and disciplined.

Selecting defenders like captain William Troost-Ekong who can handle high-pressure situations and ensuring proper communication between the goalkeeper and back four will be crucial.

Ignoring the defensive unit’s weaknesses could leave the Super Eagles vulnerable to Rwanda’s counterattacks.

4. Lack of squad rotation and fresh legs

With the demanding nature of World Cup qualifiers, Chelle must avoid over-relying on the same set of players without making strategic rotations. Fatigue can affect performance, and giving other squad members a chance will keep the team fresh.

La Liga midfielder sends message to Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chrisantus Uche continues to make a case for his call-up to the Nigerian national team with his flurry of impressive performances for Getafe.

The versatile midfielder, who announced himself to La Liga with a goal in the matchday one fixture against Athletic Club, has continued to grow in stride and in remarkable fashion.

The former AD Ceuta star, who joined Los Azulones for a fee in the region of €500,000, has quickly become a mainstay in the heart of Getafe's midfield.

