The Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa are paired in the same qualification group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Nigerian team has failed to secure any victory so far, while South Africa currently sits joint top of the Group C standings

Coach of the South African team, Hugo Broos, has detailed what his side needs to do to secure qualification to the showpiece ahead of Nigeria

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Conversations surrounding the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series continue to heat up as the next round of fixtures draws near.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to lock horns with Rwanda, while South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are set to host Lesotho.

The upcoming run of fixtures, however, appears pivotal for both countries' chances of securing qualification for the 2026 showpiece slated for the Americas.

Hugo Broos looks on prior to the friendly fixture between Algeria and South Africa at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 26, 2024. Image: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

While the Super Eagles are under immense pressure to secure a victory following their disappointing start to the qualification campaign, South Africa’s team can afford to take a slightly more relaxed approach as they head into their next set of fixtures.

However, ahead of the March international window, South African coach Hugo Broos appears to have plenty of ideas for his squad, one of which is focused on what his team needs to do to edge out Nigeria in the race for a qualification spot.

In a recent interview, the septuagenarian shared his thoughts on how his side can outmanoeuvre the Super Eagles to secure their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hugo Broos speaks on World Cup qualification

Speaking in an interview captured by media outlet, Africa Football, the veteran tactician emphasised his belief that winning the upcoming fixtures will bring South Africa closer to their target of 17 points, which he believes will be enough to edge out Nigeria and secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We currently have seven points, and if we add six in March, that brings us to 13. Then, with four more games, we could accumulate 12 points. I believe with 16-17 points, you’re qualified,” Broos explained.

“All teams are still in the race, so March will be a key month, and things will start to become clearer. After that, we may be able to say, for example, that Rwanda is out. That’s why it’s crucial to win both games against Lesotho and Benin.”

The Belgian coach also urged South African fans to manage their expectations should the team qualify for the World Cup, suggesting that progressing beyond the group stage would be a realistic goal.

“We need to be realistic. If South Africa qualifies for the World Cup tomorrow, we shouldn't be talking about quarter-finals or semi-finals,” Broos added.

“My focus is on the group stage. If we make it to the World Cup, we’ll aim to pass the group stage. After that, we could face teams like Argentina or Brazil, and although we might go home after that, we’ll do so as a proud team.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian team, led by coach Eric Chelle continues their preparation for the qualification campaign. The new manager recently shared his thoughts on the Super Eagles' chances of reaching the World Cup.

According to data from FotMob, the Super Eagles are currently in fifth place in Group C, trailing South Africa, who are joint leaders of the group by four points.

Chelle begins drafting of Super Eagles squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Nigerian team, Chelle, has begun compiling the squad list for the upcoming international fixtures.

The Super Eagles gaffer is expected to publish a 35-player list before subsequently trimming it down to 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng