Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has expressed his delight over Victor Boniface’s return to training after his highly anticipated transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr collapsed.

The Super Eagles striker was close to completing a switch to the Saudi Pro League, but the deal fell through at the last minute, with Al Nassr choosing Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Bayer Leverkusen had agreed to sell Boniface to Al Nassr for a transfer fee between €60-70 million, per One Football.

The deal seemed all but sealed, as the Nigerian forward had already passed his medicals and agreed to personal terms, including an annual net wage of €15 million.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Al Nassr opted to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, leaving Boniface’s move in limbo.

Reports indicate that the Saudi club never submitted an official written offer for the Nigerian forward, as they were also negotiating with Aston Villa simultaneously.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a lucrative contract and the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Boniface remains committed to Leverkusen, where he is contracted until 2028.

Xabi Alonso happy to have Boniface back

With the failed transfer behind him, Boniface will now focus on regaining full fitness and helping Leverkusen in their push for Bundesliga success.

Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach, welcomed the striker back to training, emphasising his importance to the team’s attacking setup.

"He will train again tomorrow. I believe he is staying with us," Alonso told reporters after that win.

"So I have to say that I am satisfied, I am happy. He is comfortable here, so I don't believe that this is a big stress for him," Alonso was quoted by Fotmob.

Boniface had an outstanding debut season with Leverkusen, playing a crucial role in their domestic double triumph.

However, injuries have hampered his progress this season, preventing him from making a significant impact.

Boniface’s return boosts Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title hopes

Despite Boniface’s struggles with injuries, the Nigerian remains a key player for Bayer Leverkusen as Alonso believes that his return will add much-needed firepower to the club’s frontline as they continue their title chase against Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen is currently trailing Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by six points, and having their Nigerian striker back in the squad could be crucial in closing the gap.

Boniface shares a cryptic message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface appears to have moved on after his proposed move to Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr collapsed after the club decided to sign another player.

The striker is not down for long and has resumed training with Xabi Alonso's side despite missing their final UEFA Champions League group stage match against Sparta Praha.

He shared photos of himself in training on his Instagram page ahead of the weekend’s Bundesliga tie against TSG Hoffenheim at the Bay Arena and accompanied it with a comic and cryptic caption.

