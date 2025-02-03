Victor Boniface found the back of the net in Bayer Leverkusen's victory against TSG Hoffenheim

The goal for the combative Nigerian striker was his 30th for the Bundesliga outfit on his landmark 50th appearance

Fans have taken to social media to hail Boniface for his impressive goal record for the 2023/24 Bundesliga winners

Victor Boniface continues to make headlines in recent days following his return from a lengthy injury layoff.

The Nigerian striker, who was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen's historic 2023/24 title-winning campaign, was recently heavily linked with a transfer to Saudi Professional League outfit, Al Nassr.

Victor Boniface during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on February 2, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

While the 24-year-old ultimately saw the move fall through, Boniface appears to have shaken off the effects of the transfer saga, as he found the back of the net for Die Werkself with aplomb in their league win against TSG Hoffenheim.

The former Union Saint-Gilloise star, making his landmark 50th appearance for Leverkusen, recorded his 30th goal for the club in the encounter.

Boniface's goal takes his overall tally to 30 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances, according to data from FotMob.

This remarkable feat has since sparked a buzz across social media, with many fans wasting no time in showering the striker with praise.

Fans hail Boniface after Leverkusen feat

@dreal_baddest27 saluted the Nigerian striker’s all-round ability, saying:

"Boniface is a top-class attacker. He just needs to hit top form in national team football."

@infiniteupsyde, seemingly in disbelief that Leverkusen had considered selling Boniface, wrote:

"Wait, 50 games and 30 goals? And they wanted to sell him?"

Backing Boniface amid ongoing comparisons, @Danny_Okechukwu remarked:

"Tomorrow, someone will try to argue that an average European player is better than him."

@Iwobiwankenobi1 questioned the criticism Boniface has faced, tweeting:

"How is this guy so underrated by Nigerians?"

Meanwhile, @Eric_drillz couldn’t hide his admiration, posting:

"Somebody tag that club 🤣😂😂😂 Boniface 💥💪💥❤️"

Having made a strong return to club action with his goal against Hoffenheim, Boniface will now look to build on his form in Leverkusen’s upcoming DFB-Pokal clash against Köln.

Boniface sends a message to critics

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Boniface sent a message to his critics following his goal in the Bundesliga clash against TSG Hoffenheim.

The forward, who has become synonymous with teasing fans with a flurry of humorous quotes, took to his social media to aim a troll at his critics, posting a write-up centred around the idea that they own their phones and can comment on whatever they like on their respective social media pages.

