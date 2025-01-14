Eric Chelle has been appointed coach of the Super Eagles following a lengthy wait for a substantive manager

The Franco-Malian tactician becomes the 37th coach of the Nigerian team as well as the first African non-Nigerian to be saddled with the role

We shine the spotlight on a few tweaks and adjustments the former Mali national team coach must make to the Super Eagles to achieve success

Taking on the role of coach for the Super Eagles is undoubtedly a metaphorical dive into a beehive for Eric Chelle.

The 47-year-old’s decision to accept the offer has already been met with a flood of criticism, and many fans eagerly await to see what he brings to the table.

This is especially true given that his early fixtures as head coach will include FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Eric Chelle poses for a photo alongside NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, and other executives after penning his two-year contract as coach of the Super Eagles. Image: @nff.

Despite the mounting pressure, Coach Chelle appears undeterred and seems to have a clear understanding of the task at hand.

As he acknowledged in his press conference, coaching Nigeria's national team is arguably the most prestigious job in African football, and he knows he must carefully refine and adjust the team to meet the high expectations placed upon him.

To assist Coach Chelle in this process, we shine the spotlight on several key areas that may need tweaking or even permanent changes for him to achieve the success everyone desires for the Super Eagles.

Things Chelle must change as Super Eagles coach

Approach to defending

The defence of the Super Eagles has long been a vulnerable area, with opposing teams often finding ways to exploit Nigeria's backline, despite the calibre of players managed by various coaches.

Former coach, José Peseiro, seemed to have found a temporary solution during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast by employing a deep defensive three-player system.

However, this approach received significant criticism, particularly for the way it stifled the team’s attacking potential.

For Coach Chelle to find a lasting fix, he may need to reconsider the team’s overall defensive strategy, potentially adopting a system similar to the one he used with Mali. This adjustment could prove to be a key factor in his success with the Super Eagles.

Dynamism in attacking

Another area the new Super Eagles gaffer may need to focus on is the way they conduct their attacking play.

Coach Chelle’s reputation as a high-energy attacking tactician precedes him, as demonstrated during his time with the Malian national team.

The 47-year-old typically sets up his team with a two-player attacking system, and he will have no shortage of attacking talent to choose from in the Super Eagles.

However, his challenge will be to seamlessly integrate these players to ensure the team produces consistent results.

So far, the Super Eagles have largely relied on individual moments of brilliance rather than a well-structured team effort to break down opponents and score goals.

Creativity in midfield

The lack of a cutting-edge attacking approach brings us to the issue of creativity in midfield. In recent times, the midfield of the Nigerian team has largely focused on defensive support, with little emphasis on attacking play.

Coaches often opt to deploy two central midfielders primarily tasked with shielding the defence rather than providing the creativity needed to drive the attack.

This is certainly one key area Coach Chelle will need to scrutinise closely if he is to achieve success as manager of the Super Eagles.

Player invitation and selection

Above all, for any of the concerns mentioned above to be effectively addressed, one area the Franco-Malian tactician must focus on is player selection and invitation.

The former Mouloudia SC Oran manager may need to prioritize calling up players who are performing at an elite level and who align with his vision and philosophy for the team. If he chooses to take a different approach, he could risk repeating the mistakes of previous managers who failed to achieve significant success with the Super Eagles.

Omeruo backs Chelle

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has backed Chelle to succeed as coach of the Nigerian team.

The former CD Leganés star highlighted Chelle’s achievements with the Mali national team, noting that the new coach would be able to achieve even more considering the calibre of players in the Super Eagles.

