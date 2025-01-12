The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles

The Malian tactician is now expected to depart his current role with Mouloudia Club d'Oran to take over the Nigerian team

The 47-year-old gaffer has spoken to the media for the first time since his announcement as Nigeria's head coach

Eric Chelle has spoken publicly for the first time since his appointment as coach of the Super Eagles.

The Malian tactician, who was announced as manager of the team in the late hours of January 7, becomes the first African non-Nigerian to take on the responsibility of leading the Super Eagles.

However, Chelle's appointment has been met with a wave of criticism and some confusion regarding his departure from his current club.

Eric Sekou Chelle attends a press conference during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Image: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

His current team, Mouloudia Club d'Oran, issued a vague statement expressing reluctance to release the Malian coach for the Super Eagles role.

Reports have also suggested that the Algerian side was seeking compensation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before agreeing to let their manager leave.

In the midst of this unfolding situation, Chelle has broken his silence, expressing his excitement about taking on the challenge of managing the Nigerian national team.

Eric Chelle speaks about coaching Super Eagles

Speaking to the media, as captured by Nigerian football expert, Tosin Adeshina, the former RC Lens defender shared his thoughts on being appointed coach of the Nigerian national team.

Chelle also responded to the wave of statements issued by Mouloudia Club d'Oran regarding his departure.

“This is my last meeting with you, and it marks the end of my adventure here. From Monday, I will be in Nigeria to start a new chapter.

“The MC Oran officials insisted that I stay, but one cannot refuse the opportunity to lead one of the best teams in Africa and the world.”

Reports suggest that Chelle will now be required to repay three months' worth of salary to MC Oran for triggering his contract's exit clause.

The former Mali coach is expected to arrive in Nigeria in the coming days, where he will take on the formidable task of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portuguese coach speaks about Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Portuguese tactician, Antonio Conceicao, has spoken about being snubbed for the coaching job of the Super Eagles.

The veteran tactician, who was reported to be a favourite, was speculated to have been overlooked for the role largely due to his salary demands.

Swirling reports suggested that the former CFR Cluj tactician was holding out for a salary in the region of $120,000—a fee the NFF found difficult to meet.

However, the 63-year-old, through his media team, clarified that he turned down the opportunity to coach Nigeria due to salary differences, contrary to the swirling reports.

The former Cameroon coach also explained that, although discussions about a potential deal were initiated between both parties, no agreement was reached, nor was any offer formally rejected.

