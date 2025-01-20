Austin Jay Jay Okocha has called on Nigerians to support new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for World Cup success

The Super Eagles legend emphasises that the decision to hire Chelle was made by the NFF, urging fans to focus on results

Okocha acknowledges that the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the World Cup would reflect directly on the new coach

Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has called on Nigerians to unite behind newly appointed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, reversing his earlier stance against the appointment of the Malian tactician.

The former Super Eagles captain stressed the importance of rallying behind the coach to ensure Nigeria secures a spot in next year’s FIFA World Cup.

According to the BBC, Chelle makes history as the first non-Nigerian African to assume the role of Super Eagles head coach following his appointment by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The 47-year-old Malian has been tasked by the NFF to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada despite the Super Eagles' poor start in the qualifiers.

Chelle’s appointment as Nigeria’s head coach was met with kickbacks as supporters and some ex-internationals revolted against his appointment as they claimed he lacked the pedigree to coach the Super Eagles.

Okocha rallies support for Eric Chelle

While reports initially suggested that Okocha opposed Chelle’s appointment, the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has since urged Nigerians to put aside any doubts and support the Malian tactician.

The former PSG and Bolton Wanderers star clarified his position, explaining that although he may not have initially supported Chelle’s appointment, it is now vital to focus on moving forward.

Okocha said the Super Eagles’ results under Chelle would ultimately determine if the NFF’s decision was right.

"The decision to appoint the new coach was that of the NFF. We should give him a chance to do his job and support him as well as the NFF.

"This is a results business, if we don’t qualify, God forbid, he will be the first to know he has failed.

"We all want the team to qualify for the World Cup because we all benefit when they are doing well," Okocha told Lagos Talks

The Super Eagles are presently second from bottom in Group C with only three points after failing to win any of their first four matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Okocha shares biggest regret after football

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okocha shared an honest reflection on his short-lived tenure as chairman of the Delta Football Association (FA).

The former Super Eagles captain only spent a few months in charge of the state football federation before handing it over to his assistant, Edema Fuludu.

Okocha, who was voted in as DFA chairman in February 2015, has openly admitted his failure in the role after he was accused of being an absentee chairman by members of his board.

