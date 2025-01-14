The appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles has divided opinions among many fans of the Nigerian team

The appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles has continued to stir endless reactions from several stakeholders across the country's footballing scenes.

While many have continued to criticise the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for the decision to appoint a Malian tactician for the Super Eagles, particularly given the ample time they had to make a decision, others have seemingly praised the appointment of the 47-year-old.

One individual who has lauded the decision to name Chelle as the new coach of the Nigerian team is current defender, Kenneth Omeruo.

The Kasimpasa star recently shared what could be considered his honest opinion on the new Nigeria coach. Omeruo also took time to laud Augustine Eguavoen, who served as interim manager until the appointment of Chelle.

Omeruo speaks on Chelle's appointment

During a live session on social platform X alongside Wilfred Ndidi, Omeruo emphasised the importance of seriousness in the team's preparation, stating,

“Everyone has to be serious now. It’s like an open trial because some of us haven’t been playing regularly. We have to show the manager that we deserve a place in the team if invited.”

Reflecting on Chelle’s coaching credentials, Omeruo pointed to Mali’s strong performances in both friendlies and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as evidence of the tactician's abilities.

“Looking at how the Malian team performed, not just in friendlies but also at AFCON, you can see a well-organized structure,” Omeruo observed.

“I believe he has a lot to offer the team. With the talent in the Super Eagles, he won’t have any trouble getting us to play the way he envisions.”

Omeruo also took the time to commend former interim coach, Eguavoen, for rebuilding the team’s confidence during his short tenure.

“Big thanks to Eguavoen for his efforts in those AFCON qualifiers,” Omeruo said.

“When he took over, our confidence was low, but he helped restore it. Now, when we’re at our best, no team can match the Super Eagles.”

Chelle, who becomes the 37th coach of the Super Eagles, will have his sights set on securing a World Cup ticket for Nigeria.

Currently, the Super Eagles lie fifth in their Group C standings, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Chelle names favourite Super Eagles players

Legit.ng in another report detailed how coach Chelle highlighted a list of his favourite Super Eagles players ever.

The Malian tactician singled out a long list of elite players who had previously donned the jerseys of the Nigerian team.

Chelle particularly named Tijani Babangida as one player he was a fan of. The Franco-Malian tactician also praised Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for their stellar form.

