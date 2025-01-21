Chrisantus Uche is one of the several players who have been long linked with the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The versatile Getafe star was tipped but is yet to earn a national team call-up despite his name frequently making headlines in the media

A report detailing the reason why the 21-year-old is yet to be handed a call-up to the Nigerian team has recently surfaced

Chrisantus Uche could easily pass as the 2024/25 breakthrough player of the Spanish La Liga, but despite his exploits, the 21-year-old is yet to earn a call-up to the Nigerian team.

The Getafe midfielder, whose immense versatility often sees him deputise as a striker for Pepe Bordalás’ outfit, has long been linked with earning a call-up to the Super Eagles.

Chrisantus Uche reacts after he misses a chance during the La Liga match between Getafe CF and RCD Mallorca at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on December 21, 2024. Image: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

However, despite these increased reports linking the young Uche to the Nigerian team, the midfielder is yet to earn that highly coveted call-up.

Uche was quick to remind Nigerians of the qualities and versatility he possesses with a stellar performance in Getafe’s La Liga win against Las Palmas.

Still, talks of him earning a call-up to the Nigerian team appear far wide of the mark. Nonetheless, amid the versatile midfielder’s impeccable form with the Madrid-based outfit, a report detailing why he is yet to earn a call-up to the Super Eagles has surfaced.

Why Uche is yet to earn Super Eagles call-up

According to a fresh report from media outlet, OwnGoalNigeria, Uche's immense versatility may be both his greatest strength and the biggest obstacle preventing him from earning a call-up to the Super Eagles.

The report highlights how Uche has often been deployed in various positions, sometimes outside his traditional role, making it difficult for the Nigerian team's technical staff to accurately profile his position on the field.

A member of the Super Eagles coaching staff, who requested anonymity, shared insight into the situation:

"Everyone knows Uche, and his regular appearances for Getafe are well recognised. Many label him as a midfielder, but he hasn’t played in that position once this season at Getafe. Former coach Austine Eguavoen took note of this and decided to leave him out because, in his current role as a striker, we have better alternatives."

"Uche has been playing as a striker this season. His agent approached Eguavoen to make a case, and he was told the same thing. As a striker, who can you say he is better than? You don’t call players for the sake of it, but I believe he will definitely get his chances soon," the staff member concluded.

Despite the confusion surrounding his role, it seems Uche is primarily viewed as a midfielder, boasting a 91% defensive action rate among La Liga midfielders, according to data from FotMob.

The next step now lies with new Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, who will have to decide whether to extend a call-up to the combative Getafe star.

Players that could earn call-ups under Chelle

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of players who could earn call-ups under coach Chelle.

The new Super Eagles coach appears open to making additions to the Nigerian team roster.

The 47-year-old could consider the addition of Uche, among many other talents.

