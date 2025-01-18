Eric Chelle has continued to be vocal about his capabilities, especially in the aftermath of his appointment as Coach of the Super Eagles

The Franco-Malian tactician has been met with a barrage of criticism following the Nigeria Football Federation's decision to name him coach

The 47-year-old former Algerian league coach has now responded to his critics, detailing his plans for the Nigerian team

Eric Chelle has finally addressed the criticism he has faced following his appointment as Super Eagles coach.

The former Mali national team coach, who was unexpectedly chosen to lead the team by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has faced significant backlash, with many questioning his suitability for the role.

Recently, former Super Eagles defender, Isaac Okoronkwo, criticised the NFF for appointing Chelle, suggesting they were using him as a scapegoat, citing doubts about his coaching expertise and ability to improve the Nigerian team.

However, amid the ongoing criticism, Chelle has now responded, outlining the contributions he plans to bring to the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle slams critics in recent interview

Addressing ongoing concerns about his experience and the relentless criticism he faces, the 47-year-old coach shared his thoughts in an interview as captured by French outlet, Matin Libre, stating:

"There are many people who claim I lack experience, but I believe I do have experience. I retired in 2014 and have been coaching ever since. Not long ago, I coached a team in West Africa."

In a subtle nod to his growing expertise in African football, Chelle added:

"I coached Mouloudia Club d'Oran in Algeria. This has helped me become more familiar with African football."

He continued with confidence, expressing his readiness to lead:

"Today, I feel prepared to manage this great team of talented players. I am part of the process of growth—both for myself and for the players. I have a football philosophy that will align well with this team, and I am confident we will progress together."

Coach Chelle’s comments come at a time when the NFF has faced criticism for his appointment. However, the 47-year-old has garnered support from several key figures within the Nigerian football establishment, including Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen, who recently called for backing of the new manager.

Chelle speaks on Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng in another detailed Coach Chelle shared his thoughts on managing the current stars of the Super Eagles.

The former Mouloudia SC d'Oran manager emphasised that he would approach elite players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman with great humility.

The new manager acknowledged that he aims to build strong, positive relationships with the players, recognising that fostering such bonds will be essential for success in the upcoming challenges.

Despite his desire for a warm and respectful connection with the team, Chelle made it clear that he would firmly communicate his vision and plans to the players, ensuring they understand the direction he intends to take.

The Malian tactician concluded by reaffirming that his primary goal is to lead the Super Eagles to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in the Americas.

